Recreation Calendar — May 30

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

July/August: The Saints Baseball Camp will run July 11- 14 and Aug. 8-11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 8-14. The cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. The camp is under the direction of NYS Baseball Hall of Fame Coaches Alphonse Lambert and Dale Long. Anyone with questions may contact coach Lambert at coachlambert500@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at www.spasaints.com

BASKETBALL

June 27-July 1: Sage Gators Basketball Camp for boys ages 8-16 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or by email barneb@sage.edu for more information.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

ROAD RACING

June 12: The AdirondackRrunners will host their Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile run at 9:30 a.m. The race is open to runners and walkers and is held at the Betar Byway on First Street in South Glens Falls. Register online at www.adirondackrunners.org. For more information, contact svenner@roadrunner.com or visit Adirondack Runner's Facebook page.

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will hold its 16h runner on a 4-mile USATF certified course in Saratoga Springs at 9 a.m. To register, visit firecracker4.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SUMMER TRACK SERIES

Tuesdays: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their summer track series at the Queensbury High School track on Tuesdays in the months of June and July. Event sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Events begin at 6 p.m. Events are 1 mile, 50 meters, 100 meters, 4x100 relay, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. Events are open to all ages and held are in a runner-friendly setting. There is no charge and volunteers are always needed. Any cancellation due to weather will be posted that evening by 5:30 p.m. on the Adirondack Runners' Facebook page. For further information, contact Dan Olden at dorun@aol.com, visit www.adirondackrunners.org or follow the Adirondack Runners on Facebook. On June 7, at 5:45 p.m., a special one-lap walk of the track will be conducted to honor two former longtime organizers/volunteers.

SWIMMING

June 29: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering four stroke clinics for swimmers age 7-18 at Queensbury's outdoor pool at Gurney Lane. Swimmers should already have intermediate skills for the particular stroke — June 29 (freestyle), July 1 (breaststroke), July 6 (butterfly) and July 8 (backstroke). The clinics will be 7-8 p.m. Current club members will register on the Events page, non-members can register by clicking on Contact Us and sending an email request. There is a fee for each clinic. For more info email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com

