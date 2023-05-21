COACHING COURSES

June 3-4: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

July 8-9: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered by June 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

July 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered by June 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

DUATHLON

May 28: The 17th annual Memorial Duathlon and 5K will be held to benefit the Saratoga Springs Lions Club. The duathlon is a 5K run, followed by a 30K bike, followed by an additional 5K run. The event will be held at the Saratoga Casino Hotel starting at 8 a.m. For more information, or to register, visit www.thememorialduathlon5k.com. There is no race-day registration.

ROAD RACING

June 11: The Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile will be held in South Glens Falls to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Betar Byway Fund. The 5K at 9:30 a.m. begins and ends at the South Glens Falls Park; the one-mile run at 10:30 a.m. starts at the South Glens Falls beach and ends at the park. Pre-registration is $25 for one race and $27 for both ($22 and $25 for members of the Adirondack Runners). Race-day registration (at the American Legion on First Street) is $30 for all runners. For more information, visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

June 24: The Adirondack 7 Mile Race to the Lakes will start at SUNY Adirondack and run to Battlefield Park in Lake George. Packet pickup is 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. at the SUNY Adirondack Student Center and the race begins at 8 a.m. Registration can be accessed via adirondackrunners.org. The entry fee is $30 for members of the Adirondack Runners; $35 for all others. Busses will be available at the finish for the return to SUNY Adirondack. The race benefits the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and TAR Scholarships.

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids' run at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the 4-mile race is $35. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

July 15: The Silks & Satins 5K run will be based outside the Fasig Tipton pavilion in Saratoga with a race time of 8 p.m. Registration for this 5K race is $30. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

SOFTBALL

Summer leagues: Softball leagues are forming for the summer season offered by the Glens Falls Recreation Department. The men's league (which started May 16) will play on Tuesday nights and the co-ed league (starting May 24) will play on Wednesday nights. All games are at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. Entry fee is $200 per team. Leagues will offer 10 regular-season games and playoffs. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for teams and players. Anyone interested may contact Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.