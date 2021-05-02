Recreation Calendar — May 2

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

Spring: Capitallandlacrosse is offering several different youth lacrosse and field hockey programs in May and June at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

GOLF

Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

RUNNING