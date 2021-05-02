Recreation Calendar — May 2

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING COURSES
May 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 12 and $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Spring: Capitallandlacrosse is offering several different youth lacrosse and field hockey programs in May and June at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING
May 7-9: The Kelly's Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin' Virtual 5K run will be held on Mother's Day weekend. It will be held virtually for the second year in a row. All proceeds support the Kelly's Angels mission to help children in New York's Capital Region who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illnesses or who are battling a life-threatening condition. Registration is $10 per person. A digital bib will be emailed to participants, who may run or walk a 5K course of their choosing on Mother's Day weekend. For more information, visit KellysAngelsInc.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
