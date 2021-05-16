Recreation Calendar — May 16

BIKING
June 5-6: Warren County's Ride On Weekend returns, highlighting four mountain biking trails in the county. The June 5 event features riding at Gurney Lane Bike Park in Queensbury and at Brant Lake Bike Park in Brant Lake. The June 6 event features riding at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River and Ski Bowl Park in North Creek. Registration is $25 for either day or $45 for the whole weekend, and runs 8-10 a.m. at Gurney Lane on June 5 and Garnet Hill Lodge on June 6. Proceeds from registrations will go to continuing development and maintenance of trail networks. For more information, click on www.rideonny.com or rideonny.wixsite.com/weekend.
COACHING COURSES
May 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
June 12-13: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The cost is $195 if registered before May 27 and $250 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
DISC GOLF
June 12-13: Crandall Park in Glens Falls will host a two-day disc golf festival to formally open the park's new course. The weekend will offer competitions and clinics for all levels and abilities. A "Learn to Play Day" will take place on June 12 with a cost of $25 for a group of four or five, with a chance for instruction and nine holes. A one-round 18-hole recreational tournament will be held the same day, with a registration fee of $30. A 72-player professional tournament will be held June 13, for which registration is full, but there is a waiting list. For more information, email carndallparkgf@gmail.com or visit www.discgolfscene.com and look under "tournaments."
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Spring: Capitallandlacrosse is offering several different youth lacrosse and field hockey programs in May and June at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
May 23: The first of six Adirondack Junior Golf Tour tournaments this season is scheduled for Sunnyside Par 3 at 2 p.m. The Adirondack Junior Golf Tour is open to youths ages 6-17, and registration can be made for all six tournaments or just one. For more information, visit adkjrgolftour.com or call 518-668-3000.
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
