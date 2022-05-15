Recreation calendar — May 15

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Starting May 16: The Glens Falls Recreation Softball League will begin play this week. Games will be played at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. The men's league will be Tuesday nights and the co-ed league will be on Wednesday nights. Entry fee is $400 per team and the top teams will be awarded trophies. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for additional teams and players. For more information, contact league director Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.

July/August: The Saints Baseball Camp will run July 11- 14 and Aug. 8-11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 8-14. The cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. The camp is under the direction of NYS Baseball Hall of Fame Coaches Alphonse Lambert and Dale Long. Anyone with questions may contact coach Lambert at coachlambert500@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at www.spasaints.com

BASKETBALL

June 27-July 1: Sage Gators Basketball Camp for boys ages 8-16 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or by email barneb@sage.edu for more information.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

May 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

Through June 26: Capitalland Field Hockey will be running a field hockey program for players in grades K-12. Players can chose to play on Tuesdays night, Sunday afternoons or both. All age level will be separated and a scrimmage will be held each night. For more information go to www.capitallandlacrosse.com or e-mail chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

LACROSSE

Through June 26: Capitalland lacrosse will be running boys and girls May and June lacrosse programs. Players can chose to play on Tuesdays night, Sunday afternoons or both. All age levels will be separated and a scrimmage will be held each night. For more information on all of these programs go to www.capitallandlacrosse.com or e-mail chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

May 29: The Saratoga Springs Lions Club Memorial Duathlon and 5K is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m., starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway parking lot in Saratoga Springs. The duathlon is a three-stage race, with a 5-kilometer run, a 30k bicycle ride and another 5k run to finish. More information can be found at www.thememorialduathlon5k.com.

June 12: The AdirondackRrunners will host their Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile run at 9:30 a.m. The race is open to runners and walkers and is held at the Betar Byway on First Street in South Glens Falls. Register online at www.adirondackrunners.org. For more information, contact svenner@roadrunner.com or visit Adirondack Runner's Facebook page.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SWIMMING

June 29: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering four stroke clinics for swimmers age 7-18 at Queensbury's outdoor pool at Gurney Lane. Swimmers should already have intermediate skills for the particular stroke — June 29 (freestyle), July 1 (breaststroke), July 6 (butterfly) and July 8 (backstroke). The clinics will be 7-8 p.m. Current club members will register on the Events page, non-members can register by clicking on Contact Us and sending an email request. There is a fee for each clinic. For more info email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com

