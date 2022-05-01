Recreation Calendar — May 1

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Starting May 16: The Glens Falls Recreation Softball League will begin play the week of May 16. Games will be played at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. The men's league will be Tuesday nights and the co-ed league will be on Wednesday nights. Entry fee is $400 per team and the top teams will be awarded trophies. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for additional teams and players. For more information, contact league director Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

May 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

May 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF

May 18: The second annual Spring Fever Golf Tournament will be held at Saratoga National Golf Club. Dottie Pepper is honorary chair. Entry fee is $250 and includes light breakfast, boxed lunch, sit-down dinner, golf cart and access to the driving range. Deadline for registration is May 11. For more information visit www.soroptimistsaratoga.org/springfever or email the Spring Fever Committee at springfever2022@gmail.com.

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

May 8: Registration is open for the 10th annual Kelly’s Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K Run/Walk, which will be held in Saratoga Spa State Park. The run will also be held as a virtual event. A free kids run open to ages 9 and under will take place at 8:45 a.m. on race day, followed by the main 5K race at 9:15 a.m. Advance registration is $30; race-day registration is $35. All participants, in-person and virtual, will receive a commemorative shirt. To register, visit ZippyReg.com or www.kellysangelsinc.org through May 7 at 10 a.m.

May 29: The Saratoga Springs Lions Club Memorial Duathlon and 5K is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m., starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway parking lot in Saratoga Springs. The duathlon is a three-stage race, with a 5-kilometer run, a 30k bicycle ride and another 5k run to finish. More information can be found at www.thememorialduathlon5k.com.

June 12: The AdirondackRrunners will host their Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile run at 9:30 a.m. The race is open to runners and walkers and is held at the Betar Byway on First Street in South Glens Falls. Register online at www.adirondackrunners.org or by mail prior to May 10 for guaranteed size T-shirt, gender specific. For more information, contact svenner@roadrunner.com or visit Adirondack Runner's Facebook page.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

To submit an item for the Recreation Calendar, email us at sports@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0