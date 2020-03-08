Recreation Calendar — March 8

Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).

DUATHLON

May 24: The 16th annual Memorial Duathlon and 5K will be held at the Saratoga Hotel and Casino at 8 a.m. The event is a 5K run followed by a 30K bike and another 5K run. Entrants can compete as individuals or as a team. The Memorial 5K run, a separate race, will start 20 minutes after the duathlon. Proceeds help the Saratoga Springs Lions Club aid those with visual and hearing impairments, increased diabetes awareness and veterans. For more information, visit www.thememorialduathlon5k.com/

FIELD HOCKEY

Through April 5: Capitalland Field Hockey will run a field hockey program for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage. Players will be separated by age and skill level, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can’t commit to the full season. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

LACROSSE