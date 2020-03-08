Recreation Calendar — March 8

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASEBALL UMPIRES
New umpires: The Adirondack Chapter of Certified Baseball Umpires is looking for people interested in umpiring modified, JV and varsity baseball games during the high school season this spring and beyond. Instruction is provided on rules, positioning and mechanics. The first games begin around April 1 and continue into June. There are also opportunities to continue to work during the summer. This organization serves the Adirondack League, Wasaren League and Foothills Council. Anyone interested may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916, Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018, Paul Hladik at 518-526-1644 or Matt Armenio at 518-366-8968 for more information.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
DUATHLON
May 24: The 16th annual Memorial Duathlon and 5K will be held at the Saratoga Hotel and Casino at 8 a.m. The event is a 5K run followed by a 30K bike and another 5K run. Entrants can compete as individuals or as a team. The Memorial 5K run, a separate race, will start 20 minutes after the duathlon. Proceeds help the Saratoga Springs Lions Club aid those with visual and hearing impairments, increased diabetes awareness and veterans. For more information, visit www.thememorialduathlon5k.com/
FIELD HOCKEY
Through April 5: Capitalland Field Hockey will run a field hockey program for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage. Players will be separated by age and skill level, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can’t commit to the full season. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LACROSSE
Through April 5: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls lacrosse programs for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players in grades kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. The girls program runs 4:30-5:30 p.m., and the boys program runs 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can’t commit to the full season. Players will be separated by age and skill level. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
Softball openings: The men’s softball league has three team openings on Monday nights. All games are played at Ridge/Jenkinsville Park at 6 p.m. starting the week of April 27. Team registration fee is $500. Interested teams may call the department at 518-761-8216.
RUNNING/WALKING
March 29: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle Road Race at Glens Falls High School. A 5-mile race, it will start at 11 a.m., preceded by a 7/8-mile Leprechaun Leap for children at 10 a.m. The race benefits Warren-Washington Counties (Area 37) Special Olympics. Costs are $3 for the Leprechaun Leap (race-day only), $20 for Adirondack Runners club members, $25 for preregistered runners (by March 24) and $30 on race day (8:30-10:30 a.m.). The race application is available at www.adirondackrunners.org or www.itsyourrace.com. For more information, contact race director Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queensburyschool.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
TRACK AND FIELD
Through April 15: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its third class of inductees. Eligible candidates include track and cross country standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. The induction banquet will be held Sept. 26 at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie. Nomination forms are available at www.crtfcchof.weebly.com.