BASKETBALL
July 8-Aug. 7: The Team Fredette Boys and Girls Basketball Summer League will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Crandall Park in Glens Falls. Teams will be determined by age and skill. Girls will play Monday, boys will play Tuesday and boys upper division will play Wednesday. The cost is $80 per player, with a discount for Team Fredette members. Deadline for registration is June 26. To register or for more information, visit activekids.com/glens-falls-ny/basketball/basketball-camps/team-fredette-summer-league-for-boys-and-girls-2019?int=.
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
COACHING
July 13-14, July 20-21: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave. (in the Hamilton Square Mall) in Guilderland. Cost is $195 if registered before July 1 and $250 after. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, email John Metallo at johngmetallo@live.com, or call him at 518-577-7530.
FIELD HOCKEY
Summer programs: Capitalland Field Hockey is running a number of summer programs, open to all skill levels in grades K-12. Tuesday evening programs run June 25-Aug. 6. Day camps run 9 a.m.-noon on July 8-12 and July 15-19. Night camp runs 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5-9. There will be advanced skills Coach Corner for grades 8-12, a novice skill program for grades 5-10, a beginner skill program for grades 3-10, and a learn to play program for grades K-3. For more information about each program, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com, or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
July 12: The eighth annual Paul Schultz Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Moreau Community Center will be held at Queensbury Country Club. The entry fee is $85 if registered ahead of time; $95 on the day of the event. Registration is at 8 a.m. with the shotgun start to follow. The format is a four-person scramble. Entry fee includes breakfast and lunch. For more information, contact the Moreau Community Center at 518-792-6007, Ext. 16.
July 13: The Fort Edward High School Alumni Association will hold its 18th annual golf tournament at Kingsbury National Golf Course. Proceeds support the Alumni Scholarship Fund. Registration is at 8 a.m. for a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The cost is $70 per person, which includes cart, soda and food at the turn plus a contribution to the scholarship fund. The tournament is limited to 36 foursomes. For more information, contact Nick LaSarso 741-9717 or James Donahue 747-8722.
July 13: The third annual Rouillard Brothers' Golf Classic at Bay Meadows, to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration, followed by a 9 a.m. tee off. The format is a nine-hole scramble. Cost is $50. For more information, contact John Clarke at 518-321-6833 or jclarke@skidmore.edu.
July 14: The 31st annual Chapman Museum Golf Outing is set for a 10:30 a.m. shotgun start at Cronin's Golf Resort in Warrensburg. The outing is a scramble format. The entry fee is $100 per person. For more information, call Chapman Museum executive director Timothy Weidner at 518-793-2826.
Aug. 3: The 10th annual Benjamin G Round Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. at Cronin's Golf Resort to benefit the scholarship fund in honor of the namesake of the tournament. The format is a scramble. The cost is $90 per golfer if registered before July 15; $100 after that. For Cronin's members the cost is $65. Registration cost covers cart, hot dogs and beverages on the course and dinner afterward. For more information, contact Adam at 636-9136 or Adam.round31@gmail.com.
Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 9; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.
LACROSSE
Boys lacrosse summer programs: Capitalland Lacrosse is offering a number of boys lacrosse programs, open to all skill levels for players in grades K-10 throughout the Capital District. The summer program includes Tuesday evening lacrosse programs from June 25-Aug. 6, day camps from 9 a.m.-noon on July 8-12 and July 15-19, and night camp from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5-9. The camps are for the following skill levels: an advanced skills Coach Corner for grades 5-9, novice and beginner skills programs for grades 5-10, a full-equipment program for all levels of players for grades 2-4, and a co-ed non-contact learn to play program for grades K-5. For more information about each program, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com, or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Girls lacrosse summer programs: Capitalland Lacrosse is offering a number of girls lacrosse programs, open to all skill levels for players in grades K-10 throughout the Capital District. The summer program includes Tuesday evening lacrosse programs from June 25-Aug. 6, day camps from 9 a.m.-noon on July 8-12 and July 15-19, and night camp from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5-9. The camps are for the following skill levels: advanced skills Coach Corners for grades 5-8 and 9-12, a novice skills program for grades 5-11, a beginner skill program for grades 3-10, and a co-ed non-contact learn to play program for grades K-5. For more information about each program, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com, or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
RUNNING/WALKING
July 13: The Friends of Wilton Recreation 5K/1K Run-Walk will be held at Gavin Park in Wilton. The 5K begins at 8 a.m., with the 1K following at 8:45 a.m. Online registration is available at www.friendsofwilton.com or at www.finishright.com.
Trail Series: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday evenings on June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.
SWIMMING
Started June 3: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering a short summer season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18 at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. The season will finish with an outdoor swim meet on July 13. Online registration is now open. New swimmer tryouts and first practice is June 3. To register and for more information go to www.gfflyers.com, or call 518-798-4636.
TRACK SERIES
Tuesdays in June/July (except this Tuesday): The Adirondack Runners will conduct their annual Summer Track Series every Tuesday in June and July at the Queensbury High School track, except this Tuesday. Meets start at 6 p.m. All running distances from 50 meters up, for all ages, will be held. There is no charge for any of the series. For more information, call 793-3612 or 409-1213.
