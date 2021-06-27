Recreation Calendar — June 27

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

Summer: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey is offering several programs this summer, starting June 29 and running through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs. Programs for boys and girls lacrosse and girls field hockey are open to all beginners, novice and advanced skilled players in grades K-10 for boys lacrosse and K-12 for girls lacrosse and field hockey. The summer lineup includes Tuesday evening lacrosse programs from June 29-Aug. 3, day camp from 9 a.m.-noon (July 12-16 and July 19-23), and night camp from 6-8 p.m. (Aug. 2-6). A registration form and complete listing of all programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com . For more information, contact Chad Finck at Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com

FOOTBALL

July 10: A high school football combine/showcase will be held at Mohonasen High School. The event is open to Section II football players and those from neighboring states who would like to compete at the collegiate level. A number of colleges are expected to be in attendance. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by measurements, a short talk, then a pro-type combine will begin. After lunch, the afternoon session will feature one on ones and coaching from the staff. Jordan Canzeri from the University of Iowa will be one of the staff members. For more information, contact John Gallo at (518) 376-7484 or johngallo56@gmail.com, or Mike Eplite at (518) 331-0186 or mdescout56@gmail.com.