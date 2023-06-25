BASKETBALL

June 26-30: The Sage Gators’ Basketball Camp for boys ages 8-16 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Participants may register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or barneb@sage.edu for more information.

July 10-13: The SUNY Adirondack Girls Basketball Clinic is open to grades 5 through 12 and will focus on fundamentals such as passing, shooting, dribbling, rebounding and defense. Timberwolves coach Cornelius Tavarres will lead the camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $225 per player with a $25 discount for each additional sibling. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/wbkb/clinic/2023, call 518-791-0207 or email wbasketball@sunyacc.edu.

Aug. 7-9: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic for boys entering grades 3 to 8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The players will be grouped by age and work on individual skill development and techniques, small-game concepts and strategies, and game play. Registration is $225. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/mbkb/clinic/2023, call 908-878-1655 or email mbasketball@sunyacc.edu.

Aug. 19: The JG3 Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic will be held at Glens Falls High School for girls and boys entering third through eighth grade. Girls sessions will run 9 a.m. to noon while boys sessions will run 1-4 p.m. Glens Falls graduate and Division I player Joseph Girard III will direct the camp. For registration information, visit www.jg3shootingstars.com.

COACHING COURSES

July 8-9: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

July 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

June 27: Capitalland is offering field hockey programs that run through mid-August, open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com

LACROSSE

June 27: Capitalland is offering boys and girls summer lacrosse programs that run through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com.

ROAD RACING

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids' run at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the 4-mile race is $35. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

July 15: The Silks & Satins 5K run will be based outside the Fasig Tipton pavilion in Saratoga with a race time of 8 p.m. Registration for this 5K race is $30. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

June 26-Aug. 4: The City of Glens Falls Recreation Department will offer swimming lessons in three two-week sessions at Glens Falls High School. The cost is $60 per swimmer for each two-week session. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 518-615-0446 or 518-761-3864.

VOLLEYBALL

July 17-28: SUNY Adirondack’s All-Skills Volleyball Clinic will be held July 17-21 for girls entering grades 8 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic is $199 per player. The All-Skills Girls & Boys Volleyball Clinic will be held July 24-28 for students for younger ages, with grades 2-4 running from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while grades 5-7 going from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is $109 per player. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/wvball/clinic/2023, call 917-439-1173 or email volleyball@sunyacc.edu.