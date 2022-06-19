Recreation Calendar — June 19

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

June 23: Greenwich Baseball is hosting its inaugural Alumni Game at 6 p.m. at Greenwich High School. All former players for the Witches are invited to play in the game. The daylong event will include a three-inning scrimmage for seventh- and eighth-graders at 2 p.m., and a three-inning scrimmage for players in grades 9-11 at 4 p.m. For more information, contact Greenwich varsity coach Quentin Jensen at qjensen@greenwichcsd.org.

July/August: The Saints Baseball Camp will run July 11- 14 and Aug. 8-11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 8-14. The cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. The camp is under the direction of NYS Baseball Hall of Fame Coaches Alphonse Lambert and Dale Long. Anyone with questions may contact coach Lambert at coachlambert500@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at www.spasaints.com.

July 29-31: The Diamond Kings Lake George Summer Invitational tournament is scheduled to be played at Moreau Rec, with 10U, 11U and 12U baseball teams expected from across the Northeast. Teams will play a minimum of three games, not including championship rounds. Team entry fee is $795, and there is a May 1 cutoff for the 10U, 11U and 12U age groups. Registration closes the third week of July and can be done online at https://lakegeorgebaseball.com/2022-registration. for more information, visit lakegeorgebaseball.com.

BASKETBALL

June 27-July 1: Sage Gators Basketball Camp for boys ages 8-16 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or by email barneb@sage.edu for more information.

July 25-28: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic will be held at SUNY Adirondack's gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to boys in grades 3-8 as of fall 2022. Enrollment will close with 60 campers or on July 1. The cost is $225 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Maxx Sweet at mbasketball@sunyacc.edu or 908-878-1655. Register online at sunyadktimberwolves.com/information/Clinics_Leagues.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

July 16-17: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The cost is $225 if registered before July 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will hold its 16th annual run on a 4-mile USATF-certified course in Saratoga Springs at 9 a.m. To register, visit firecracker4.com.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER CAMPS

July/August: The Lake Placid Soccer Centre is hosting three weeks of instructional youth soccer camps with an international staff for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. The seven-day overnight/sleep-away camps at St. Lawrence University use 14 grass fields and two indoor facilities. The Lake Placid Day Camp will be held July 18-22 and Aug. 15-19 and the St. Lawrence University Overnight and Day Camps will be held July 24-30. For more information, visit www.lakeplacidsoccer.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SUMMER TRACK SERIES

Tuesdays: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their summer track series at the Queensbury High School track on Tuesdays in the months of June and July. Event sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Events begin at 6 p.m. Events are 1 mile, 50 meters, 100 meters, 4x100 relay, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. Events are open to all ages and held are in a runner-friendly setting. There is no charge and volunteers are always needed. Any cancellation due to weather will be posted that evening by 5:30 p.m. on the Adirondack Runners' Facebook page. For further information, contact Dan Olden at dorun@aol.com, visit www.adirondackrunners.org or follow the Adirondack Runners on Facebook. On June 7, at 5:45 p.m., a special one-lap walk of the track will be conducted to honor two former longtime organizers/volunteers.

SWIMMING

June 29: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering four stroke clinics for swimmers age 7-18 at Queensbury's outdoor pool at Gurney Lane. Swimmers should already have intermediate skills for the particular stroke — June 29 (freestyle), July 1 (breaststroke), July 6 (butterfly) and July 8 (backstroke). The clinics will be 7-8 p.m. Current club members will register on the Events page, non-members can register by clicking on Contact Us and sending an email request. There is a fee for each clinic. For more info email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com

TRAIL RUNNING

Wednesdays: The Paul Smith's College VIC has scheduled its summer trail running series for Wednesdays, beginning June 22. Other dates scheduled are June 29, July 13, July 20 and July 27. Registration is 6 p.m. at the VIC, and the runs start at 6:30. Cost is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Dogs are welcome on a lead. For more information, visit www.paulsmithsvic.org/event/vic-trail-runs/2022-06-22.

Aug. 13: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble 10k and half-marathon are scheduled to start at the Paul Smith's College VIC. The half-marathon begins at 9:30 a.m. and costs $50 to enter. The 10-kilometer run begins at 10 a.m. and costs $25 to enter. The entry fee includes a race shirt. Registration closes on Aug. 2. Packets will be available on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or on race day at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.paulsmithsvic.org/jenkins-scramble or contact Tyler Dezago at tdezago@paulsmiths.edu.

