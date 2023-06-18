BASKETBALL

June 19: The University at Albany men's basketball program will hold a youth basketball camp at Hudson Falls Primary School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hudson Falls native Jonathan Beagle, who plays for UAlbany, will be the featured instructor. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5-14. The cost of the camp is $50. A T-shirt and lunch will be provided. For more information, visit dwaynekillingsbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com.

June 26-30: The Sage Gators’ Basketball Camp for boys ages 8-16 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Participants may register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or barneb@sage.edu for more information.

July 10-13: The SUNY Adirondack Girls Basketball Clinic is open to grades 5 through 12 and will focus on fundamentals such as passing, shooting, dribbling, rebounding and defense. Timberwolves coach Cornelius Tavarres will lead the camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $225 per player with a $25 discount for each additional sibling. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/wbkb/clinic/2023, call 518-791-0207 or email wbasketball@sunyacc.edu.

Aug. 7-9: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic for boys entering grades 3 to 8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The players will be grouped by age and work on individual skill development and techniques, small-game concepts and strategies, and game play. Registration is $225. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/mbkb/clinic/2023, call 908-878-1655 or email mbasketball@sunyacc.edu.

Aug. 19: The JG3 Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic will be held at Glens Falls High School for girls and boys entering third through eighth grade. Girls sessions will run 9 a.m. to noon while boys sessions will run 1-4 p.m. Glens Falls graduate and Division I player Joseph Girard III will direct the camp. For registration information, visit www.jg3shootingstars.com.

COACHING COURSES

July 8-9: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered by June 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

July 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered by June 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

June 27: Capitalland is offering field hockey programs that run through mid-August, open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com

LACROSSE

June 27: Capitalland is offering boys and girls summer lacrosse programs that run through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com.

ORIENTEERING

June 24: The Empire Orienteering Club will hold its next event at Camp Wakpominee Boy Scout Camp in Fort Ann. Registration and starts are a quarter mile past the ranger station, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The object of orienteering is to reach and identify many specific places in the park in order, using a special orienteering map. Four courses will be offered, ranging from easy to difficult.There is a nominal fee for participating. Instruction will be available to everyone. For more information, visit empoclub.org.

ROAD RACING

June 24: The Adirondack 7 Mile Race to the Lakes will start at SUNY Adirondack and run to Battlefield Park in Lake George. Packet pickup is 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. at the SUNY Adirondack Student Center and the race begins at 8 a.m. Registration can be accessed via adirondackrunners.org. The entry fee is $30 for members of the Adirondack Runners; $35 for all others. Busses will be available at the finish for the return to SUNY Adirondack. The race benefits the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and TAR Scholarships.

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids' run at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the 4-mile race is $35. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

July 15: The Silks & Satins 5K run will be based outside the Fasig Tipton pavilion in Saratoga with a race time of 8 p.m. Registration for this 5K race is $30. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

SWIMMING

June 26-Aug. 4: The City of Glens Falls Recreation Department will offer swimming lessons in three two-week sessions at Glens Falls High School. The cost is $60 per swimmer for each two-week session. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 518-615-0446 or 518-761-3864.

VOLLEYBALL

July 17-28: SUNY Adirondack’s All-Skills Volleyball Clinic will be held July 17-21 for girls entering grades 8 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic is $199 per player. The All-Skills Girls & Boys Volleyball Clinic will be held July 24-28 for students for younger ages, with grades 2-4 running from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while grades 5-7 going from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is $109 per player. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/wvball/clinic/2023, call 917-439-1173 or email volleyball@sunyacc.edu.