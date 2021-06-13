Recreation Calendar — June 13

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING COURSES
Aug. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
Aug. 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Summer: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey is offering several programs this summer, starting June 29 and running through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs. Programs for boys and girls lacrosse and girls field hockey are open to all beginners, novice and advanced skilled players in grades K-10 for boys lacrosse and K-12 for girls lacrosse and field hockey. The summer lineup includes Tuesday evening lacrosse programs from June 29-Aug. 3, day camp from 9 a.m.-noon (July 12-16 and July 19-23), and night camp from 6-8 p.m. (Aug. 2-6). A registration form and complete listing of all programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. For more information, contact Chad Finck at Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com
FOOTBALL
July 10: A high school football combine/showcase will be held at Mohonasen High School. The event is open to Section II football players and those from neighboring states who would like to compete at the collegiate level. A number of colleges are expected to be in attendance. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by measurements, a short talk, then a pro-type combine will begin. After lunch, the afternoon session will feature one on ones and coaching from the staff. Jordan Canzeri from the University of Iowa will be one of the staff members. For more information, contact John Gallo at (518) 376-7484 or johngallo56@gmail.com, or Mike Eplite at (518) 331-0186 or mdescout56@gmail.com.
GOLF
June 28: The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need, Inc. will hold its 12th annual golf tournament and auction at Cronin’s Golf Course. The format will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 11:45 a.m. Teams will consist of men, women and mixed. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:15. Cost per golfer is $100 for non-members and $75 for Cronin’s members. The cost includes cart, lunch, beverages on the course, prizes and a steak bake. Non-golfers who would like to attend the steak bake and auction beginning at 4 p.m. pay $35. Reservations and payment in full is preferred on or before June 21. For more information, contact Nancy Nichols 518-744-1556 or Deb Foley 518-222-9325.
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
ROAD RACING
June 26-July 10: WAIT House in Glens Falls will host the 5K Your Way for two weeks, starting June 26. The event is virtual, and registrants have two weeks to complete the distance however they like. New this year, a Family Fun Run launch event will take place in Glens Falls City Park on June 26, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Kids and families will be able to register for the Family Fun Run in advance or when they arrive on June 26. Racers will run in groups based on age with the older kids running the course through twice. Registration for the 5K Your Way is $20 per person, including a T-Shirt and printable bib. Registration for the Family Fun Run is $10 in advance and $15 in person at the event. For more information or to register, visit www.hycwaithouse.org, the WAIT House Facebook page or call 518-798-4384.
SARATOGA REC
Many sports camps are available this summer through the Saratoga Recreation Department for kids up to age 14, including American Legion baseball, boys and girls basketball, boxing, field hockey, running, soccer, softball, volleyball and introduction to ice skating. For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.
TRAIL RUNNING
June 16-July 28: The Paul Smiths College VIC Summer Trail Series, a series of 5-kilometer trail runs over the college’s VIC trail system on Wednesday evenings. Registration is 6 p.m., runs start at 6:30 p.m. Registration fee is $5, free for children 12 and under.
Aug. 21: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble — a 10K trail run over the Paul Smiths College VIC trail system or a half-marathon up Jenkins Mountain — is scheduled. The 10K trail run begins at 10 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. The half-marathon is set for 9:30 a.m. with a $50 registration fee. Pre-registration ends on Aug. 2. There is no day-of registration. For more information, visit www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/visit/jenkins-mountain-scramble.
