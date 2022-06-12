Recreation Calendar — June 12

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

July/August: The Saints Baseball Camp will run July 11- 14 and Aug. 8-11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 8-14. The cost is $175 and includes a T-shirt. The camp is under the direction of NYS Baseball Hall of Fame Coaches Alphonse Lambert and Dale Long. Anyone with questions may contact coach Lambert at coachlambert500@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at www.spasaints.com

BASKETBALL

June 27-July 1: Sage Gators Basketball Camp for boys ages 8-16 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or by email barneb@sage.edu for more information.

July 25-28: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic will be held at SUNY Adirondack's gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to boys in grades 3-8 as of fall 2022. Enrollment will close with 60 campers or on July 1. The cost is $225 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Maxx Sweet at mbasketball@sunyacc.edu or 908-878-1655. Register online at sunyadktimberwolves.com/information/Clinics_Leagues.

COACHING COURSES

July 16-17: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The cost is $225 if registered before July 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

ROAD RACING

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will hold its 16h runner on a 4-mile USATF certified course in Saratoga Springs at 9 a.m. To register, visit firecracker4.com.

SOCCER CAMPS

July/August: The Lake Placid Soccer Centre is hosting three weeks of instructional youth soccer camps with an international staff for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. The seven-day overnight/sleep-away camps at St. Lawrence University use 14 grass fields and two indoor facilities. The Lake Placid Day Camp will be held July 18-22 and Aug. 15-19 and the St. Lawrence University Overnight and Day Camps will be held July 24-30. For more information, visit www.lakeplacidsoccer.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SUMMER TRACK SERIES

Tuesdays: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their summer track series at the Queensbury High School track on Tuesdays in the months of June and July. Event sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Events begin at 6 p.m. Events are 1 mile, 50 meters, 100 meters, 4x100 relay, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. Events are open to all ages and held are in a runner-friendly setting. There is no charge and volunteers are always needed. Any cancellation due to weather will be posted that evening by 5:30 p.m. on the Adirondack Runners' Facebook page. For further information, contact Dan Olden at dorun@aol.com, visit www.adirondackrunners.org or follow the Adirondack Runners on Facebook. On June 7, at 5:45 p.m., a special one-lap walk of the track will be conducted to honor two former longtime organizers/volunteers.

SWIMMING

June 29: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club is offering four stroke clinics for swimmers age 7-18 at Queensbury's outdoor pool at Gurney Lane. Swimmers should already have intermediate skills for the particular stroke — June 29 (freestyle), July 1 (breaststroke), July 6 (butterfly) and July 8 (backstroke). The clinics will be 7-8 p.m. Current club members will register on the Events page, non-members can register by clicking on Contact Us and sending an email request. There is a fee for each clinic. For more info email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com

