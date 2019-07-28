{{featured_button_text}}

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).

Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).

CONCUSSION SEMINAR

Aug. 1: Adirondack Health presents a free concussion seminar open to players, parents, coaches and officials, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hotel Saranac. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to johnmorgan@jfmsports.com.

GOLF

Aug. 3: The 10th annual Benjamin G Round Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. at Cronin’s Golf Resort to benefit the scholarship fund in honor of the namesake of the tournament. The format is a scramble. The cost is $100 (for Cronin’s members, $65). Registration cost covers cart, hot dogs and beverages on the course and dinner afterward. For more information, contact Adam at 636-9136 or Adam.round31@gmail.com.

Aug. 7: Junior golfers of all abilities may attend the second annual Riley Olson Junior Golf Day at Hiland Golf Club. Golfers ages 7-15 are welcome. Sessions run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and are conducted by members of the SUNY Adirondack golf team. Registration is free but limited to 75 participants. For more information, contact Mike Carpenter, SUNY Adirondack golf coach, at RileyJuniorGolfDay@gmail.com.

Aug. 11: Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg will hold its 15th annual golf tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort. The $95 per-person fee includes cart, hot-dog lunch and dinner. Registration begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team. Raffle tickets will be sold and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Pre-registration is required and may be made by writing St. Cecilia’s Golf Tournament at 3802 Main Street, Warrensburg, 12885, by phone at 518-623-3021, or online at www.stceciliaschurch.com/golf.htm

Aug. 14: Ticonderoga Country Club will hold its annual Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet. Continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Format will be a two-person scramble. A luncheon will follow the tournament. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and prizes. Send reservations along with checks made out to Linda Osborne, PO Box 464, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Include your name, contact info, club and handicap. The deadline for registration is Aug. 7. For more information or last-minute reservations, call the Pro Shop at 518-585-2801.

Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 9; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.

Sept. 7-8: The Linc Barton Memorial tournament will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. This is a two-person scramble/best ball flighted tournament. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts both days. There is a practice round on Sept. 6. The cost is $100 per player and includes lunch. Carts are extra. Deadline to register is Sept. 4. To register, contact Don at drlion2000@gmail.com, Kevin at mckeek_1999@yahoo.com or call the course at 518-873-9974.

Sept. 16: The Corinth Community Scholarship Association is sponsoring an 18-hole, four-person scramble tournament at Brookhaven Golf Course at 9 a.m. There will be a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $85 per person ($80 if paid by Sept. 9) and includes cart, refreshments on the turn and dinner. Reservations can be made by contacting Margaret Rabida at 518-654-9346 or mail entries to her at 377 Angel Road, Lot No. 31, Corinth, 12822, with checks made payable to Corinth Community Scholarship.

HOCKEY CAMP

Aug. 26-30: The Adirondack Thunder will host a summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena this summer led by Thunder head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen. There will be three sessions each day with skating, shooting and stick-handling training, guest speakers and controlled scrimmages. Breakfast and lunch is included. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 (for a child not in that age range who wishes to take part, contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366). The cost is $295 for five days. For more information, contact the Thunder at 518-480-3355 or visit the Thunder office.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

RUNNING/WALKING

Trail Series: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday evenings on July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.

SARATOGA REC

For information on Spring into Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.

SWIMMING

Aug. 30-31: Tryouts for the Glens Falls YMCA Gators competitive swim teams will take place on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. or Aug. 31 at 7 a.m. The short-course season runs from September through March and culminates with YMCA state championships. For more information, contact Dennie Swan-Scott at Dsscott@glensfallsymca.org.

TRAIL RIDES

July 31: Slate Valley Trails will offer kids bicycle rides from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds trailhead at 125 Town Farm Road in Poultney, Vt. Arrive by 4;15 p.m. to sign in.

TRACK SERIES

July: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their annual Summer Track Series every Tuesday in July at the Queensbury High School track at 6 p.m. All running distances from 50 meters up, for all ages, will be held. There is no charge for any of the series. For more information, call 793-3612 or 409-1213.

