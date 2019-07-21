ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
BASKETBALL
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
BOWLING
Monday nights: The Men's Fortune 150 league is accepting five-man teams or single-man entries. The league bowls at Broadway Lanes on Monday nights at 6 p.m. For more information, call Paul Colvin at 518-744-7755 or 518-747-2592 or call the lanes at 518-747-2161.
COACHING
July 20-21: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave. (in the Hamilton Square Mall) in Guilderland. Cost is $250. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, email John Metallo at johngmetallo@live.com, or call him at 518-577-7530.
CONCUSSION SEMINAR
Aug. 1: Adirondack Health presents a free concussion seminar open to players, parents, coaches and officials, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hotel Saranac. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to johnmorgan@jfmsports.com.
GOLF
July 24: The Saratoga 9 and Wine Golf Tournament will be held at McGregor Links Country Club. The nine-hole scramble starts with registration at 1 p.m., with golfing to begin at 2 p.m. A wine-tasting reception will follow from 5-7 p.m. The event will support the nursing scholarship program at The Wesley Community. Golf registration is $110 per person or $440 for a foursome, and includes the wine tasting. Tickets for the reception only are $50. Advance registration is required and may be made by phone at 518-691-1420 or online at www.saratoga9wine.com.
July 27: The 20th annual Memorial Golf Tournament, a two-person scramble with handicap benefitting local charities and families in need, will be held at Cronin's Golf Resort, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $75 for members, $100 for non-members and includes breakfast, cart, lunch, beverages and dinner. For more information, call 518-623-9336.
Aug. 3: The 10th annual Benjamin G Round Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. at Cronin's Golf Resort to benefit the scholarship fund in honor of the namesake of the tournament. The format is a scramble. The cost is $100 (for Cronin's members, $65). Registration cost covers cart, hot dogs and beverages on the course and dinner afterward. For more information, contact Adam at 636-9136 or Adam.round31@gmail.com.
Aug. 11: Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg will hold its 15th annual golf tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort. The $95 per-person fee includes cart, hot-dog lunch and dinner. Registration begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team. Raffle tickets will be sold and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Pre-registration is required and may be made by writing St. Cecilia’s Golf Tournament at 3802 Main Street, Warrensburg, 12885, by phone at 518-623-3021, or online at www.stceciliaschurch.com/golf.htm
Aug. 14: Ticonderoga Country Club will hold its annual Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet. Continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Format will be a two-person scramble. A luncheon will follow the tournament. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and prizes. Send reservations along with checks made out to Linda Osborne, PO Box 464, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Include your name, contact info, club and handicap. The deadline for registration is Aug. 7. For more information or last-minute reservations, call the Pro Shop at 518-585-2801.
Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 9; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.
HOCKEY CAMP
Aug. 26-30: The Adirondack Thunder will host a summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena this summer led by Thunder head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen. There will be three sessions each day with skating, shooting and stick-handling training, guest speakers and controlled scrimmages. Breakfast and lunch is included. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 (for a child not in that age range who wishes to take part, contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366). The cost is $295 for five days. For more information, contact the Thunder at 518-480-3355 or visit the Thunder office.
RUNNING/WALKING
July 28: The Minerva Rescue Squad will host the fourth annual 5K Minerva Heart Health run at 9 a.m. The race starts at Minerva Central School and finishes at Minerva Beach. The early registration period has ended. Race-day sign-up is $30. Register online at www.active.com. For further information contact Natalie at 518-251-5180 or hearthealthfund@gmail.com.
July 28: The 15th annual Hudson Headwaters 5k Run and Fitness Walk is set for 9 a.m. in Chestertown. The scenic 1.5-mile route ends at the YMCA Adirondack Outreach Center in Brant Lake. Free transportation is provided back to the starting line. The entry fee is $25 in advance and $30 day-of. Online registration is available at finishright.com. Race day registration is open from 7:15-8:45 a.m. at the starting line. For more information, email jvillano@hhhn.org.
Trail Series: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday evenings on July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.
SWIMMING
Aug. 30-31: Tryouts for the Glens Falls YMCA Gators competitive swim teams will take place on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. or Aug. 31 at 7 a.m. The short-course season runs from September through March and culminates with YMCA state championships. For more information, contact Dennie Swan-Scott at Dsscott@glensfallsymca.org.
TRACK SERIES
July: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their annual Summer Track Series every Tuesday in July at the Queensbury High School track at 6 p.m. All running distances from 50 meters up, for all ages, will be held. There is no charge for any of the series. For more information, call 793-3612 or 409-1213.
