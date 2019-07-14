ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASKETBALL
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
BOWLING
Monday nights: The Men's Fortune 150 league is accepting five-man teams or single-man entries. The league bowls at Broadway Lanes on Monday nights at 6 p.m. For more information, call Paul Colvin at 518-744-7755 or 518-747-2592 or call the lanes at 518-747-2161.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
July 20-21: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave. (in the Hamilton Square Mall) in Guilderland. Cost is $250. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, email John Metallo at johngmetallo@live.com, or call him at 518-577-7530.
CONCUSSION SEMINAR
Aug. 1: Adirondack Health presents a free concussion seminar open to players, parents, coaches and officials, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hotel Saranac. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP to johnmorgan@jfmsports.com.
FIELD HOCKEY
Summer programs: Capitalland Field Hockey is running a number of summer programs, open to all skill levels in grades K-12. Tuesday evening programs run through Aug. 6. Day camps run 9 a.m.-noon on July 15-19. Night camp runs 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 5-9. There will be advanced skills Coach Corner for grades 8-12, a novice skill program for grades 5-10, a beginner skill program for grades 3-10, and a learn to play program for grades K-3. For more information about each program, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com, or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
July 24: The Saratoga 9 and Wine Golf Tournament will be held at McGregor Links Country Club. The nine-hole scramble starts with registration at 1 p.m., with golfing to begin at 2 p.m. A wine-tasting reception will follow from 5-7 p.m. The event will support the nursing scholarship program at The Wesley Community. Golf registration is $110 per person or $440 for a foursome, and includes the wine tasting. Tickets for the reception only are $50. Advance registration is required and may be made by phone at 518-691-1420 or online at www.saratoga9wine.com.
Aug. 3: The 10th annual Benjamin G Round Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at 11 a.m. at Cronin's Golf Resort to benefit the scholarship fund in honor of the namesake of the tournament. The format is a scramble. The cost is $90 per golfer if registered before July 15; $100 after that. For Cronin's members the cost is $65. Registration cost covers cart, hot dogs and beverages on the course and dinner afterward. For more information, contact Adam at 636-9136 or Adam.round31@gmail.com.
Aug. 11: Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg will hold its 15th annual golf tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort. The $95 per-person fee includes cart, hot-dog lunch and dinner. Registration begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team. Raffle tickets will be sold and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Pre-registration is required and may be made by writing St. Cecilia’s Golf Tournament at 3802 Main Street, Warrensburg, 12885, by phone at 518-623-3021, or online at www.stceciliaschurch.com/golf.htm
Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 9; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.
HOCKEY CAMP
Aug. 26-30: The Adirondack Thunder will host a summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena this summer led by Thunder head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen. There will be three sessions each day with skating, shooting and stick-handling training, guest speakers and controlled scrimmages. Breakfast and lunch is included. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 (for a child not in that age range who wishes to take part, contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366). The cost is $295 for five days. For more information, contact the Thunder at 518-480-3355 or visit the Thunder office.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
July 28: The Minerva Rescue Squad will host the fourth annual 5K Minerva Heart Health run at 9 a.m. The race starts at Minerva Central School and finishes at Minerva Beach. Early registration for $25 ends July 20. Race-day sign-up is $30. Register online at www.active.com. For further information contact Natalie at 518-251-5180 or hearthealthfund@gmail.com.
Trail Series: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday evenings on July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Spring into Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
TRACK SERIES
July: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their annual Summer Track Series every Tuesday in July at the Queensbury High School track at 6 p.m. All running distances from 50 meters up, for all ages, will be held. There is no charge for any of the series. For more information, call 793-3612 or 409-1213.
