Recreation Calendar — July 5

COACHING COURSES
Aug. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
Aug. 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Summer: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey is offering several programs this summer, running through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs. Programs for boys and girls lacrosse and girls field hockey are open to all beginners, novice and advanced skilled players in grades K-10 for boys lacrosse and K-12 for girls lacrosse and field hockey. The summer lineup includes Tuesday evening lacrosse programs from June 29-Aug. 3, day camp from 9 a.m.-noon (July 12-16 and July 19-23), and night camp from 6-8 p.m. (Aug. 2-6). A registration form and complete listing of all programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. For more information, contact Chad Finck at Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com
FOOTBALL
July 10: A high school football combine/showcase will be held at Mohonasen High School. The event is open to Section II football players and those from neighboring states who would like to compete at the collegiate level. A number of colleges are expected to be in attendance. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by measurements, a short talk, then a pro-type combine will begin. After lunch, the afternoon session will feature one on ones and coaching from the staff. Jordan Canzeri from the University of Iowa will be one of the staff members. For more information, contact John Gallo at (518) 376-7484 or johngallo56@gmail.com, or Mike Eplite at (518) 331-0186 or mdescout56@gmail.com.
GOLF
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
OFFICIALS
Aug. 1: A clinic for new field hockey umpires will be held in Saratoga. On-field training will follow that. Anyone interested may contact Tim Weaver at Breadman8@gmail.com or 518-796-2725.
ROAD RACING
July 12, Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30. Runners looking to get in shape can also sign up for the Freihofer’s Training Challenge, which begins July 12 at 17 sites in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Dutchess counties. The 11-week program, which costs $55, follows a beginner’s 5K training plan and features weekly, small group training sessions led by mentors. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
TRAIL RUNNING
Aug. 21: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble — a 10K trail run over the Paul Smiths College VIC trail system or a half-marathon up Jenkins Mountain — is scheduled. The 10K trail run begins at 10 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. The half-marathon is set for 9:30 a.m. with a $50 registration fee. Pre-registration ends on Aug. 2. There is no day-of registration. For more information, visit www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/visit/jenkins-mountain-scramble.
