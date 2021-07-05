Recreation Calendar — July 5

FOOTBALL

July 10: A high school football combine/showcase will be held at Mohonasen High School. The event is open to Section II football players and those from neighboring states who would like to compete at the collegiate level. A number of colleges are expected to be in attendance. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by measurements, a short talk, then a pro-type combine will begin. After lunch, the afternoon session will feature one on ones and coaching from the staff. Jordan Canzeri from the University of Iowa will be one of the staff members. For more information, contact John Gallo at (518) 376-7484 or johngallo56@gmail.com, or Mike Eplite at (518) 331-0186 or mdescout56@gmail.com.