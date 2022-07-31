Recreation Calendar — July 31

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASKETBALL

Aug. 20: The JG3 Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic will be held at the Glens Falls Senior High School gym for players in third through eighth grades. Glens Falls graduate and Syracuse University player Joseph Girard III will run the clinic. The girls session will be 9 a.m. to noon and the boys session will be 1-4 p.m. Registration fee is $50 and includes a T-shirt for all participants and three hours of organized drills and games. To register, visit JG3ShootingStars.com.

COACHING COURSES

Aug. 6-7: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be held 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Aug. 13-14: Principles, philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. top 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

GOLF

Aug. 9: The Wesley Foundation will host the third annual Saratoga 9 and Wine golf fundraiser at Saratoga Lake Golf Club. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start of 2 p.m. The format is a nine-hole scramble with tournaments played simultaneously on the front and back nine. The event will benefit the Campaign for Springs renovation of the Springs Building at Wesley Health Care Center. Registration is $125 per person and includes a grab-and-go lunch, wine tasting and a party afterward. Advance registration is recommended by phone at 518-691-1420 or at www.saratoga9wine.com.

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

TRAIL RUNNING

Aug. 13: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble 10k and half-marathon are scheduled to start at the Paul Smith's College VIC. The half-marathon begins at 9:30 a.m. and costs $50 to enter. The 10-kilometer run begins at 10 a.m. and costs $25 to enter. The entry fee includes a race shirt. Registration closes on Aug. 2. Packets will be available on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on race day at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.paulsmithsvic.org/jenkins-scramble or contact Tyler Dezago at tdezago@paulsmiths.edu.