Recreation Calendar — July 25

COACHING COURSES

Aug. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Aug. 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF