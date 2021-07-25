Recreation Calendar — July 25

COACHING COURSES
Aug. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
Aug. 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $225 before July 20, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
GOLF
Aug. 10: The Wesley Foundation will host its second golf fundraiser, “Saratoga 9 and Wine,” at the Saratoga Lake Golf Club. The event is a nine-hole scramble format with two tournaments being played on the front and back nine holes simultaneously. Proceeds will benefit The Campaign For Springs to renovate the Springs Building at Wesley Health Care Center. Registration is $110 per person or $440 for a group of four and includes tastings along the course as well as lunch. Advance registration is required and can be made by phone at 518-691-1420, or at www.saratoga9wine.com.
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
Sept. 11-12: The Linc Barton Memorial will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. This is a two-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts on both days. Flights will be established following play on Saturday. The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch on both days. Carts are extra. There will be an optional skins competition. The registration deadline is Sept. 8. For more information, contact, Cobble Hill Golf Course. For online registration, visit https://mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4.
OFFICIALS
Aug. 1: A clinic for new field hockey umpires will be held in Saratoga. On-field training will follow that. Anyone interested may contact Tim Weaver at Breadman8@gmail.com or 518-796-2725.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
ROAD RACING
Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
TRAIL RUNNING
Aug. 21: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble — a 10K trail run over the Paul Smiths College VIC trail system or a half-marathon up Jenkins Mountain — is scheduled. The 10K trail run begins at 10 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. The half-marathon is set for 9:30 a.m. with a $50 registration fee. Pre-registration ends on Aug. 2. There is no day-of registration. For more information, visit www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/visit/jenkins-mountain-scramble.
To submit an item for the Recreation Calendar, email us at sports@poststar.com.