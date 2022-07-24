Recreation Calendar — July 24

BASKETBALL

July 25-28: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic will be held at SUNY Adirondack's gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to boys in grades 3-8 as of fall 2022. Enrollment will close with 60 campers. The cost is $225 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Maxx Sweet at mbasketball@sunyacc.edu or 908-878-1655. Register online at sunyadktimberwolves.com/information/Clinics_Leagues.

COACHING COURSES

Aug. 6-7: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be held 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before July 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Aug. 13-14: Principles, philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. top 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before July 25; $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

GOLF

Aug. 28: The Warrensburgh Historical Society will hold its inaugural Golf Event and the 24th Year Sticky Wicket (Croquet) Tournament. All activities will be held at Cronin's Golf Course in Warrensburg. Golf will be a four-person scramble with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Sticky Wicket rounds start at 10:30 a.m. Lunch and dinner are included with event registration. Golf is $120 per person; Sticky Wicket is $55 per person (only one event). Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact the Warrensburgh Museum at 518-623-2928, or online at https://www.whs12885.org/sticky-wicket.html. Payment can be made at https://www.whs12885.org/store/c7/Events.html.

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

PICKLEBALL

July 30-31: The second annual Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament will take place on the Jenkinsville Courts in Queensbury. The tournament benefits the Open Door Mission of Glens Falls. Women's and men's doubles will be played on July 30 with mixed doubles the following day. Intermediate and advanced divisions are offered. Rain date is Aug. 6-7. Registration fee is $25 for one event, $35 for two events. To register, visit adkpickleball.com. For more information, email adkpickleballclub@gmail.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SUMMER TRACK SERIES

Tuesdays: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their summer track series at the Queensbury High School track on Tuesdays in the month of July. Event sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Events begin at 6 p.m. Events are 1 mile, 50 meters, 100 meters, 4x100 relay, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. Events are open to all ages and held are in a runner-friendly setting. There is no charge and volunteers are always needed. Any cancellation due to weather will be posted that evening by 5:30 p.m. on the Adirondack Runners' Facebook page. For further information, contact Dan Olden at dorun@aol.com, visit www.adirondackrunners.org or follow the Adirondack Runners on Facebook.

TRAIL RUNNING

Aug. 13: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble 10k and half-marathon are scheduled to start at the Paul Smith's College VIC. The half-marathon begins at 9:30 a.m. and costs $50 to enter. The 10-kilometer run begins at 10 a.m. and costs $25 to enter. The entry fee includes a race shirt. Registration closes on Aug. 2. Packets will be available on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on race day at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.paulsmithsvic.org/jenkins-scramble or contact Tyler Dezago at tdezago@paulsmiths.edu.