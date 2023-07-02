ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASKETBALL

July 10-13: The SUNY Adirondack Girls Basketball Clinic is open to grades 5 through 12 and will focus on fundamentals such as passing, shooting, dribbling, rebounding and defense. Timberwolves coach Cornelius Tavarres will lead the camp, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is $225 per player with a $25 discount for each additional sibling. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/wbkb/clinic/2023, call 518-791-0207 or email wbasketball@sunyacc.edu.

Aug. 7-9: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic for boys entering grades 3 to 8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The players will be grouped by age and work on individual skill development and techniques, small-game concepts and strategies, and game play. Registration is $225. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/mbkb/clinic/2023, call 908-878-1655 or email mbasketball@sunyacc.edu.

Aug. 19: The JG3 Shooting Stars Basketball Clinic will be held at Glens Falls High School for girls and boys entering third through eighth grade. Girls sessions will run 9 a.m. to noon while boys sessions will run 1-4 p.m. Glens Falls graduate and Division I player Joseph Girard III will direct the camp. For registration information, visit www.jg3shootingstars.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

July 8-9: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

July 22-23: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids' run at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the 4-mile race is $35. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

July 15: The Silks & Satins 5K run will be based outside the Fasig Tipton pavilion in Saratoga with a race time of 8 p.m. Registration for this 5K race is $30. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Through Aug. 4: The City of Glens Falls Recreation Department will offer swimming lessons in three two-week sessions at Glens Falls High School. The cost is $60 per swimmer for each two-week session. For more information, call the Recreation Department at 518-615-0446 or 518-761-3864.

VOLLEYBALL

July 17-28: SUNY Adirondack’s All-Skills Volleyball Clinic will be held July 17-21 for girls entering grades 8 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The clinic is $199 per player. The All-Skills Girls & Boys Volleyball Clinic will be held July 24-28 for students for younger ages, with grades 2-4 running from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while grades 5-7 going from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Registration is $109 per player. For more information, visit www.sunyadktimberwolves.com/sports/wvball/clinic/2023, call 917-439-1173 or email volleyball@sunyacc.edu.