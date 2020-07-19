Recreation Calendar — July 19

GOLF

Sept. 11: The fifth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Golf Course in Queensbury. The four-person scramble format is intended to raise funds for improvements to the Cool Insuring Arena. The tournament is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m. Prizes are available on all par-3 holes. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Sign-up fee is $125 per person. Checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. For more information, email Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com .

Sept. 10-11: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses in September. The Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will introduce face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 on Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. Participants need to bring a hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots, chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place on the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg, rain or shine. The cost per person is $45. Registration is required. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.