Recreation Calendar — July 12

Aug. 1-2, 8-9: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all four days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $225 if registered before July 20; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend all four sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

Through mid-August: Capitalland Lacrosse will have lacrosse and field hockey programs starting July 6 and going through mid-August with half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels, boys and girls, in grades K-10 for boys and K-12 for girls. A registration form and complete listing of its entire programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. Those with questions may email Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com.

GOLF