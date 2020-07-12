Recreation Calendar — July 12

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
July 18-19: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $250. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
Aug. 1-2, 8-9: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. all four days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $225 if registered before July 20; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend all four sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Through mid-August: Capitalland Lacrosse will have lacrosse and field hockey programs starting July 6 and going through mid-August with half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels, boys and girls, in grades K-10 for boys and K-12 for girls. A registration form and complete listing of its entire programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. Those with questions may email Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
Sept. 11: The fifth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Golf Course in Queensbury. The four-person scramble format is intended to raise funds for improvements to the Cool Insuring Arena. The tournament is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m. Prizes are available on all par-3 holes. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Sign-up fee is $125 per person. Checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. For more information, email Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
LOGGING
Sept. 10-11: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses in September. The Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will introduce face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 on Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. Participants need to bring a hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots, chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place on the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg, rain or shine. The cost per person is $45. Registration is required. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.
OFFICIATING
Present: The Mohawk Field Hockey Umpires Association is recruiting interested people for this fall's interscholastic season. The clinic will be held on July 18 at the Section II office on Broadway in Saratoga. Interested persons may contact association president Tim Weaver at Breadman8@gmail.com or recruiting chair Kim White at nyexchangestudents@gmail.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING
Pre-July 31: This year's Run Fast For Flint 5K to benefit the Water Insecurity Correction Coalition will be held virtually. The race fee of $25 covers a T-shirt and provides bottled water donations and money toward pipe replacements and the development of new filtration systems for residents of Flint, Michigan. Submit times to race organizers. To register or for more information, visit yeswic.com/virtual2020.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
