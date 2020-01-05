Recreation Calendar — Jan. 5

SHOOTING SPORTS

Jan. 18, Feb. 15: Two Basic Air Rifle programs will be held by 4-H at Dunham's Bay Fish & Game Club. Both programs will run 1-4 p.m. The program will cover basic firearm safety, as well as eye dominance, sight alignments and basic target shooting positions. The program is open to youths ages 9-19 who have not taken a 4-H shooting sports firearms class in the past. Entrants must be accompanied by an adult, who must be a parent/guardian/caretaker for the youth in question or have a signed letter of consent from said parent. Entrants must be enrolled in 4-H by date of the class. There is a $10 fee for enrollment in 4-H, which lasts until Oct. 1. Registration is required and can be done by emailing John Bowe at jfb32@cornell.edu, by calling 518-668-4881, or by emailing Michele Baker at mlb222@cornell.edu.