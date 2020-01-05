Recreation Calendar — Jan. 5

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BICYCLING
Jan. 11: The Gurney Lane Fat Bike Day and 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk will be held at the Gurney Lane Recreation Area in Queensbury. The snowshoe race will be at 10 a.m., followed by a fun group ride at noon, 5- and 10-mile races at 1 p.m. and a Frozen Ring Donut Race at 2:30 p.m. Bike demos and snowshoe rentals are available. For more information or to register, visit www.bikereg.com or www.runreg.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
Feb. 9: The Nino Manzella Memorial HURTathon Cross Country Ski Race will be held at 10 a.m. at Brookhaven Golf Club in Greenfield. For more information or to register, visit hurtnordicskiing.com.
LACROSSE
Jan. 8: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host a round-robin nightly lacrosse tournament for men ages 16 and older. Games start at 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
OFFICIATING
Starting Jan. 27: The Capital District Track & Field Officials' Organization will hold new officials' certification clinic classes on four nights at Colonie High School starting on Jan. 27, from 6-8 p.m., to train people for the outdoor track and field season. Those interested, or seeking more information, must register by emailing marktj50@gmail.com. They may also go to the website www.cdto-ny.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Feb. 1: The Adirondack Runners will host the Polar Cap 4-mile run at 10 a.m. in Lake George. Packet pick-up and race-day registration will be 8-9:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Mohican Street in Lake George. The race benefits the Northern Haiti Sustainability Initiative and the Sacred Heart Food Pantry of Lake George. Costs are $20 for Adirondack Runners, $22 for preregistered runners and $25 for all on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact oldenjl@hotmail.com or polarcap@adirondackrunners.org.
March 29: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle Road Race at Glens Falls High School. A 5-mile race, it will start at 11 a.m., preceded by a 7/8-mile Leprechaun Leap for children at 10 a.m. The race benefits Warren-Washington Counties (Area 37) Special Olympics. Costs are $3 for the Leprechaun Leap (race-day only), $20 for Adirondack Runners club members, $25 for preregistered runners (by March 24) and $30 on race day (8:30-10:30 a.m.). The race application is available at www.adirondackrunners.org or www.itsyourrace.com. For more information, contact race director Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queensburyschool.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Jan. 18, Feb. 15: Two Basic Air Rifle programs will be held by 4-H at Dunham's Bay Fish & Game Club. Both programs will run 1-4 p.m. The program will cover basic firearm safety, as well as eye dominance, sight alignments and basic target shooting positions. The program is open to youths ages 9-19 who have not taken a 4-H shooting sports firearms class in the past. Entrants must be accompanied by an adult, who must be a parent/guardian/caretaker for the youth in question or have a signed letter of consent from said parent. Entrants must be enrolled in 4-H by date of the class. There is a $10 fee for enrollment in 4-H, which lasts until Oct. 1. Registration is required and can be done by emailing John Bowe at jfb32@cornell.edu, by calling 518-668-4881, or by emailing Michele Baker at mlb222@cornell.edu.
SNOWBOARDCROSS/SKICROSS
Feb. 3-7: Gore Mountain will be the first stop on the 2020 Hole Shot NorAm and Revolution Tour, hosting a five-day lineup of competitions on its new course on Wild Air. The tour is a competition designed to bridge the gap between grassroots and world cup level for snowboardcross and skicross. The series also identifies the top juniors. For more information, visit goremountain.com.
SNOWSHOEING
Jan. 11: Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center is offering a Moonlight Guided Evening Snowshoe Tour. The tour leaves the lodge at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 ($5 extra for snowshoes) and it's open to ages 18 and up. Reservations are mandatory and headlamps are strongly recommended. Those renting showshoes should arrive by 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.laplandlake.com, or at 518-863-4974.
Feb. 2: The Saratoga Winterfest 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk will be held at 11 a.m. at Saratoga Spa State Park. To download an application, go to www.saratogastryders.org.
Feb. 8: The Camp Saratoga 8K Snowshoe Race will be held at Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park at 10:30 a.m. To download an application, go to www.saratogastryders.org.
Feb. 16: The Stone Bridge Caveman 6K and Extreme Caveman 15K Snowshoe Race will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Stone Bridge & Caves in Pottersville. For more information, visit stonebridgeandcaves.com.
Feb. 29: The Garnet Hill 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk, at 10 a.m., and 3K Citizen Snowshoe Run/Walk at 11 a.m. will be held at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River. Entry fee for either race is $20. For more information, visit garnet-hill.com.
SWIMMING
Through March 9: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club has begun its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18. All practices and activities are held at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. There are four practice levels from beginner to advanced. New swimmers should contact the head coach for tryout times. Go to www.gfflyers.com for more information or click on Contact Us, or call 518-798-4636.
