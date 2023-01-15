Recreation calendar — Jan. 15

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

RACING HALL OF FAME

Feb. 4: The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame will host a “Countdown to the Triple Crown” fundraising event featuring hundreds of silent auction items and an online auction of unique items and experience packages to benefit the museum. Guests may attend the event in person from 5 to 8 p.m. or bid on special packages online. The early-bird event at the museum will feature refreshments and entertainment by Rich Ortiz. Cost to attend the event is $10 for museum members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit: https://1049a.blackbaudhosting.com/1049a/Countdown-to-the-Triple-Crown or call 518-584-0400. Businesses are encouraged to donate an item, experience, or gift card. For more information about the event or donating an item or experience, please contact Maureen Mahoney at 518-584-0400, Ext. 109, or mmahoney@racingmuseum.net.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Winter season: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's season. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com

TRACK AND FIELD

Jan. 23: The Capital District Track & Field Officials’ Organization will be holding new officials’ NYS Track, Field and Cross Country certification clinic cases at Colonie High School’s Room 111 starting 6 p.m. to train prospective candidates for the 2023 outdoor track and field season. Anyone interested in becoming a certified official should e-mail markttj50@gmail.com to register for the clinic. To get additional information and specific updates you can also consult our website https://cdto-ny.com.