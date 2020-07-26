Recreation Calendar for July 27

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

Through mid-August: Capitalland Lacrosse will have lacrosse and field hockey programs going through mid-August with half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels, boys and girls, in grades K-10 for boys and K-12 for girls. A registration form and complete listing of its entire programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. Those with questions may email Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com.

GOLF

Sept. 11: The fifth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Golf Course in Queensbury. The four-person scramble format is intended to raise funds for improvements to the Cool Insuring Arena. The tournament is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m. Prizes are available on all par-3 holes. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Sign-up fee is $125 per person. Checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. For more information, email Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.

LOGGING