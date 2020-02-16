Recreation Calendar — Feb. 16

SARATOGA REC

For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.

SNOWSHOEING

Feb. 29: The Garnet Hill 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk, at 10 a.m., and 3K Citizen Snowshoe Run/Walk at 11 a.m. will be held at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River. Entry fee for either race is $20. For more information, visit garnet-hill.com.

SWIMMING

Through March 9: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club has begun its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18. All practices and activities are held at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. There are four practice levels from beginner to advanced. New swimmers should contact the head coach for tryout times. Go to www.gfflyers.com for more information, or call 518-798-4636.

TRACK AND FIELD

Through April 15: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its third class of inductees. Eligible candidates include track and cross country standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. The induction banquet will be held Sept. 26 at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie. Nomination forms are available at www.crtfcchof.weebly.com.

To submit items for the Recreation Calendar, email us at sports@poststar.com.

