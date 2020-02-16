Recreation Calendar — Feb. 16

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASEBALL UMPIRES
New umpires: The Adirondack Chapter of Certified Baseball Umpires is looking for people interested in umpiring modified, JV and varsity baseball games during the high school season this spring and beyond. Instruction is provided on rules, positioning and mechanics. The first games begin around April 1 and continue into June. There are also opportunities to continue to work during the summer. This organization serves the Adirondack League, Wasaren League and Foothills Council. Anyone interested may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916, Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018, Paul Hladik at 518-526-1644 or Matt Armenio at 518-366-8968 for more information.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
FIELD HOCKEY
March 8-April 5: Capitalland Field Hockey will run a field hockey program for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage. Players will be separated by age and skill level, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can’t commit to the full season. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LACROSSE
March 8-April 5: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls lacrosse programs for all beginner, novice and advanced skill level players in grades kindergarten through ninth grade on Sundays at the Sportsplex of Halfmoon. The girls program runs 4:30-5:30 p.m., and the boys program runs 6:30-7:30 p.m. Each session will have a half-hour of skills and drills, followed by a half-hour scrimmage, and there is an option for players to play/pay per night if they can’t commit to the full season. Players will be separated by age and skill level. For more information, visit capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
March 29: The Adirondack Runners will host the 34th annual Shamrock Shuffle Road Race at Glens Falls High School. A 5-mile race, it will start at 11 a.m., preceded by a 7/8-mile Leprechaun Leap for children at 10 a.m. The race benefits Warren-Washington Counties (Area 37) Special Olympics. Costs are $3 for the Leprechaun Leap (race-day only), $20 for Adirondack Runners club members, $25 for preregistered runners (by March 24) and $30 on race day (8:30-10:30 a.m.). The race application is available at www.adirondackrunners.org or www.itsyourrace.com. For more information, contact race director Kevin Sullivan at 518-798-9593 or ksullivan@queensburyschool.org.
May 24: The 16th annual Saratoga Springs Lions Duathlon and 5K will be held at the Saratoga Casino Hotel. The duathlon begins at 8 a.m. while the 5K starts at 8:20 a.m. For more information, visit http://thememorialduathlon5k.com/.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SNOWSHOEING
Feb. 29: The Garnet Hill 5K Snowshoe Run/Walk, at 10 a.m., and 3K Citizen Snowshoe Run/Walk at 11 a.m. will be held at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River. Entry fee for either race is $20. For more information, visit garnet-hill.com.
SWIMMING
Through March 9: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club has begun its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18. All practices and activities are held at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. There are four practice levels from beginner to advanced. New swimmers should contact the head coach for tryout times. Go to www.gfflyers.com for more information, or call 518-798-4636.
TRACK AND FIELD
Through April 15: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its third class of inductees. Eligible candidates include track and cross country standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. The induction banquet will be held Sept. 26 at the Marriott on Wolf Road in Colonie. Nomination forms are available at www.crtfcchof.weebly.com.
