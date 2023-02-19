ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

May 20-21: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered prior by May 5, $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

June 3-4: Principles. Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered prior by May 15, $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

May 13: The 33rd Prospect Mountain Road Race will be held at 9 a.m. The course is 5.67 miles up the mountain, a climb of 1,601 feet starting at the entry gate and going to the summit. The race will benefit the Michelle Lafountaine SUNY Adirondack Nursing Scholarship Fund. Registration can be accessed via adirondackrunners.org. The entry cost is $28 for Adirondack Runners members and $30 for non-members and on race day. Packet pick-up is 7 to 8:45 a.m. at the mountain.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Winter season: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's season. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com