Recreation Calendar — Dec. 22

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

RUNNING/WALKING

Jan. 1: The 10th annual Big’s A’s 5K will be held at 10 a.m. at Glens Falls High School. A free kids’ run will be held at 11 a.m. The race benefits the Jeff Aurelia Scholarship Fund. Check-in is 7:30-9:45 a.m. Costs are $10 for students anytime, $15 for Adirondack Runners, $20 for preregistered runners and $25 on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact Mary Lou Aurelia at 518-798-0345.

Feb. 1: The Adirondack Runners will host the Polar Cap 4-mile run at 10 a.m. in Lake George. Packet pick-up and race-day registration will be 8-9:45 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, Mohican Street in Lake George. The race benefits the Northern Haiti Sustainability Initiative and the Sacred Heart Food Pantry of Lake George. Costs are $20 for Adirondack Runners, $22 for preregistered runners and $25 for all on race day. Online registration is available at www.active.com. For more information, contact oldenjl@hotmail.com or polarcap@adirondackrunners.org.