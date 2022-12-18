Recreation Calendar — Dec. 18

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Jan. 1: The Saratoga First Day 5K race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 11 a.m. The race, formerly the First Night 5K, is part of the two-day Saratoga New Year's Fest Celebration. The race will have a similar start and finish to the Firecracker4 with a 3.1-mile route in between. To register, visit www.saratogafirstday5k.com.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Fall/winter: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com

TRACK AND FIELD

Jan. 23: The Capital District Track & Field Officials' Organization will be holding new officials' NYS Track, Field and Cross Country certification clinic cases at Colonie High School’s Room 111 starting on Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. to train prospective candidates for the 2023 outdoor track and field season. Anyone interested in becoming a certified official should e-mail markttj50@gmail.com to register for the clinic. To get additional information and specific updates you can also consult our website https://cdto-ny.com.