BASEBALL
Sept. 7: The Skidmore College Baseball Fall Prospect Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Castle Diamond for players entering grades 10 through 12. Registration is from 8:15-8:45 a.m. Cost is $100 and campers receive a T-shirt. Staff is Skidmore head coach Ron Plourde and his assistant coaches. Players should bring their own gloves, bats and catchers' equipment. No meals are provided. For more information, call 518-580-5380.
BASKETBALL
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
BOWLING
Monday nights: The Men's Fortune 150 league is accepting five-man teams or single-man entries. The league bowls at Broadway Lanes on Monday nights at 6 p.m. For more information, call Paul Colvin at 518-744-7755 or 518-747-2592 or call the lanes at 518-747-2161.
Saturday nights: The Shirley Young Memorial League, which bowls at Broadway Lanes on Saturday nights, is seeking bowlers. Anyone interested may contact Larry Gaulin at 518-792-8527 or Broadway Lanes at 518-747-2161.
COACHING
Oct. 5-6: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required to coach in New York State high schools, will be taught at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave., Guilderland, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $175 if registered before Sept. 22, and $225 after. Tuition fees are nonrefundable, but may be applied to future classes. Those interested in registering or for more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
GOLF
Aug. 14: Ticonderoga Country Club will hold its annual Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet. Continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Format will be a two-person scramble. A luncheon will follow the tournament. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and prizes. For more information or last-minute reservations, call the Pro Shop at 518-585-2801.
Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 19; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.
Sept. 7-8: The Linc Barton Memorial tournament will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. This is a two-person scramble/best ball flighted tournament. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts both days. There is a practice round on Sept. 6. The cost is $100 per player and includes lunch. Carts are extra. Deadline to register is Sept. 4. To register, contact Don at drlion2000@gmail.com, Kevin at mckeek_1999@yahoo.com or call the course at 518-873-9974.
Sept. 14: The Corinth Community Scholarship Association is sponsoring an 18-hole, four-person scramble tournament at Brookhaven Golf Course at 9 a.m. There will be a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $85 per person ($80 if paid by Sept. 9) and includes cart, refreshments on the turn and dinner. Reservations can be made by contacting Margaret Rabida at 518-654-9346 or mail entries to her at 377 Angel Road, Lot No. 31, Corinth, 12822, with checks made payable to Corinth Community Scholarship.
HOCKEY CAMP
Aug. 26-30: The Adirondack Thunder will host a summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena this summer led by Thunder head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen. There will be three sessions each day with skating, shooting and stick-handling training, guest speakers and controlled scrimmages. Breakfast and lunch is included. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 (for a child not in that age range who wishes to take part, contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366). The cost is $295 for five days. For more information, contact the Thunder at 518-480-3355 or visit the Thunder office.
RUNNING/WALKING
Aug. 19: The seventh annual Harness Track Mile will be held at 5 p.m. Cost is $20 before Aug. 13 and $25 after. The run benefits the Saratoga Springs History Museum. To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com.
Aug. 20: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.
Sept. 8: The Camp Chingachgook Half Marathon and 10K will be held at the camp on Kattskill Bay. The half marathon starts at 8 a.m., with the 10K to follow at 9 a.m. For more information, call 518-656-9462.
Sept. 21-22: The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival will be held in Chesterown and Schroon Lake. The 5K and 10K will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 in Chestertown. The marathon and relays start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 in Schroon Lake, and the half-marathon starts at 10 a.m. in Adirondack (bussing from Schroon Lake). For more information or to register, visit adirondackmarathon.org.
Sept 29: The third annual Flashlight 5K Run/Walk will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Cole's Woods in Glens Falls. Participants receive a glowstick necklace, bracelet and T-shirt, and must wear a headlamp or carry a flashlight during the run/walk. A portion of the proceeds goes to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign and The Friends of Cole's Woods. For more information, visit adkracemgmt.com.
SWIMMING
Aug. 17: Lake George Open Water Swims will be held starting at the Hague Public Beach. The 10-kilometer starts at 7:40 a.m., the 2.5K at 7:45 a.m. and the 5K at 9:25 a.m. There is no cost, but financial donations may be made at check-in to the Hague Volunteer Fire Department, or food donations to the Town of Hague Food Pantry. To register or for more information, call Chris at 518-677-2768 or visit lakegeorgeswim.com.
Aug. 30-31: Tryouts for the Glens Falls YMCA Gators competitive swim teams will take place on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. or Aug. 31 at 7 a.m. The short-course season runs from September through March and culminates with YMCA state championships. For more information, contact Dennie Swan-Scott at Dsscott@glensfallsymca.org.
Sept. 1: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's online registration is open for their winter season through mid-March. The club teaches competitive swimming to area children ages 6 to 18 at the Queensbury school pool. New swimmer tryout is Sept. 30; first practice is Oct. 7. For registration and more information visit www.gfflyers.com or call (518) 798-4636.
TRIATHLON
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: The Lake George Triathlon Festival will take place at Battlefield Park. The Lake George Triathlon (9/10th-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike, 6.2-mile run) and the AquaBike-Olympic (9/10th-mile swim, 24.8-mile bike) will be held Aug. 31, with the Big George Triathlon (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run) and the AquaBike (1.2-mile swim and 56-mile bike) being held Sept. 1. For more information or to register, visit adkracemgmt.com.
