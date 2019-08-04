ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASKETBALL
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
BOWLING
Monday nights: The Men’s Fortune 150 league is accepting five-man teams or single-man entries. The league bowls at Broadway Lanes on Monday nights at 6 p.m. For more information, call Paul Colvin at 518-744-7755 or 518-747-2592 or call the lanes at 518-747-2161.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
GOLF
Aug. 7: Junior golfers of all abilities may attend the second Riley Olson Junior Golf Day at Hiland Golf Club. Golfers ages 7-15 are welcome. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are conducted by members of the SUNY Adirondack golf team. Registration is free but limited to 75 participants. For more information, contact Mike Carpenter, SUNY Adirondack golf coach, at RileyJuniorGolfDay@gmail.com.
Aug. 11: Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Warrensburg will hold its 15th annual golf tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort. The $95 per-person fee includes cart, hot-dog lunch and dinner. Registration begins at 11:15 a.m., followed by lunch and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Individual players are welcome and will be placed within a team. Raffle tickets will be sold and a 50-50 raffle will be held. Pre-registration is required and may be made by writing St. Cecilia’s Golf Tournament at 3802 Main Street, Warrensburg, 12885, by phone at 518-623-3021, or online at www.stceciliaschurch.com/golf.htm
Aug. 14: Ticonderoga Country Club will hold its annual Ladies 18-Hole Invitational Golf Meet. Continental breakfast and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Format will be a two-person scramble. A luncheon will follow the tournament. The cost is $60 for members and $65 for non-members, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and prizes. Send reservations along with checks made out to Linda Osborne, PO Box 464, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. Include your name, contact info, club and handicap. The deadline for registration is Aug. 7. For more information or last-minute reservations, call the Pro Shop at 518-585-2801.
Aug. 24: The 10th annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament and Silent Auction will be held at Cronin’s Golf Resort. All proceeds will be used to help support Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. Registration is $95 per person before Aug. 9; $100 on the day of the event. Fee includes cart, barbecue and prizes. For more information visit http://warren.cce.cornell.edu/. Contact Amy Sabattis at 518-623-3291 or 518-668-4881 to pre-register.
Sept. 7-8: The Linc Barton Memorial tournament will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. This is a two-person scramble/best ball flighted tournament. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts both days. There is a practice round on Sept. 6. The cost is $100 per player and includes lunch. Carts are extra. Deadline to register is Sept. 4. To register, contact Don at drlion2000@gmail.com, Kevin at mckeek_1999@yahoo.com or call the course at 518-873-9974.
Sept. 14: The Corinth Community Scholarship Association is sponsoring an 18-hole, four-person scramble tournament at Brookhaven Golf Course at 9 a.m. There will be a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $85 per person ($80 if paid by Sept. 9) and includes cart, refreshments on the turn and dinner. Reservations can be made by contacting Margaret Rabida at 518-654-9346 or mail entries to her at 377 Angel Road, Lot No. 31, Corinth, 12822, with checks made payable to Corinth Community Scholarship.
HOCKEY CAMP
Aug. 26-30: The Adirondack Thunder will host a summer hockey camp at Cool Insuring Arena this summer led by Thunder head coach Alex Loh and assistant coach Pete Dineen. There will be three sessions each day with skating, shooting and stick-handling training, guest speakers and controlled scrimmages. Breakfast and lunch is included. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 8-12 (for a child not in that age range who wishes to take part, contact Jeff Mead at 518-798-0366). The cost is $295 for five days. For more information, contact the Thunder at 518-480-3355 or visit the Thunder office.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Trail Series: The Saratgoa Stryders Camp Saratoga 5K Trail Series will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday evenings on Aug. 6 and Aug. 20. Registration is $5 day-of only. This is a low-key, fun event. Proceeds benefit the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and the Saratoga Spa State Park. For more information, call Laura Clark at 581-1278 or email laura@saratogastryders.org or visit www.saratogastryders.org.
SWIMMING
Aug. 30-31: Tryouts for the Glens Falls YMCA Gators competitive swim teams will take place on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. or Aug. 31 at 7 a.m. The short-course season runs from September through March and culminates with YMCA state championships. For more information, contact Dennie Swan-Scott at Dsscott@glensfallsymca.org.
Sept. 1: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club’s online registration is open for their winter season through mid-March. The club teaches competitive swimming to area children ages 6 to 18 at the Queensbury school pool. New swimmer tryout is Sept. 30; first practice is Oct. 7. For registration and more information visit www.gfflyers.com or call (518) 798-4636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.