Recreation Calendar — Aug. 8

GOLF

Aug. 10: The Wesley Foundation will host its second golf fundraiser, “Saratoga 9 and Wine,” at the Saratoga Lake Golf Club. The event is a nine-hole scramble format with two tournaments being played on the front and back nine holes simultaneously. Proceeds will benefit The Campaign For Springs to renovate the Springs Building at Wesley Health Care Center. Registration is $110 per person or $440 for a group of four and includes tastings along the course as well as lunch. Advance registration is required and can be made by phone at 518-691-1420, or at www.saratoga9wine.com.

Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.