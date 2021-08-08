Recreation Calendar — Aug. 8

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
COACHING COURSES
Aug. 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
Aug. 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at Saratoga Catholic, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
GOLF
Aug. 10: The Wesley Foundation will host its second golf fundraiser, “Saratoga 9 and Wine,” at the Saratoga Lake Golf Club. The event is a nine-hole scramble format with two tournaments being played on the front and back nine holes simultaneously. Proceeds will benefit The Campaign For Springs to renovate the Springs Building at Wesley Health Care Center. Registration is $110 per person or $440 for a group of four and includes tastings along the course as well as lunch. Advance registration is required and can be made by phone at 518-691-1420, or at www.saratoga9wine.com.
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
Sept. 11-12: The Linc Barton Memorial will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. This is a two-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. shotgun starts on both days. Flights will be established following play on Saturday. The cost is $100 per player, which includes lunch on both days. Carts are extra. There will be an optional skins competition. The registration deadline is Sept. 8. For more information, contact, Cobble Hill Golf Course. For online registration, visit https://mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4.
OFFICIALS
Basketball: Capital District Board of Women’s Basketball Officials is looking for men and women who are interested in becoming a high school girls basketball official. Classes will be held in Saratoga beginning in early September and will run through October. If interested, contact Jim Perkins at 518-480-5262 or ref4bball@gmail.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
ROAD RACING
Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
SARATOGA REC
Many sports camps are available this summer through the Saratoga Recreation Department for kids up to age 14, including American Legion baseball, boys and girls basketball, boxing, field hockey, running, soccer, softball, volleyball and introduction to ice skating. For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.
TRAIL RUNNING
Aug. 14: The second annual Slate Valley Scramble, a trail running half marathon and 8K race, will be held at the Fairgrounds Trailhead in Poultney, Vt. The race is a fundraiser going toward the maintenance and upkeep of 40-plus miles of Slate Valley Trails. To register or volunteer, visit runreg.com/slate-valley-scramble.
