Recreation Calendar — Aug. 29

CYCLING

Sept. 18: The Harry Elkes Ride will be held at "The Hub," 27 Market St. in Brant Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; rides begin at 9:30 and 10 a.m. The cost is $25, with a choice of three rides — 15, 32 and 50 miles. To register ahead of time, visit www.BikeReg.com/harry-elkes-ride.

GOLF

Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.