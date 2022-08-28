Recreation calendar — Aug. 28

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

COACHING COURSES

Sept. 17-18: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered by Sept. 5; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Sept. 24-25: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered by Sept. 5; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

CYCLING

Sept. 17: The ninth annual Harry Elkes Ride will be held at The Hub, 27 Market Street, Brant Lake. Road rides of 50, 32, 15 miles are offered, along with an 18-mile gravel ride. Start times are 9:30 and 10 a.m. Pre-register for $35 by visiting bikereg.com, or register the day of the event, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at The Hub for $40. For more information, visit ADKCyclingAdvocates.com. The race celebrates the legacy of former world class cyclist and Glens Falls native Harry Elkes.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

Sept. 10: The seventh annual SHMD Golf Tournament will be held at Airway Meadows to benefit the South High Marathon Dance. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Prizes will be awarded for hole in one, closest to pin, longest drive and straightest drive. There will also be raffles and a putting contest. The entry fee is $110 and includes cart, breakfast, hot dog and beverage at the turn and dinner. For more information email shmdgolf@gmail.com.

Sept. 10-11: The Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown will host the Linc Barton Memorial tournament. The format is a two-person scramble/best ball. There will be 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. starts each day. Flights will be established following play on the first day. Payouts will be made to the top three teams in each flight. A practice round is available on Sept. 9. Entry fee is $100 per player and includes closest-to-the-pin contests and beverages. Carts not included. There will be an optional skins competition. Registration deadline is Sept. 7. For more information, contact Kevin McKee at mckeek_1999@yahoo.com or register online at mckeek1999.wixsite.com/etown4

Sept. 17: The Corinth Community Scholarship Association Golf Tournament will be held at Brookhaven Golf Course. There is a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start for the tournament at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $80 if entered by Sept. 10; $85 after that. Fee includes refreshments at the turn and a buffet dinner following golf at about 1 p.m. For more information, contact Margaret Rabida at 518-654-9346 or mrabida@roadrunner.com. Checks can be made out to the Corinth Community Scholarship Association and should be mailed to Margaret Rabida, 377 Angel Rd., Lot No. 31, Corinth, 12822.

ORIENTEERING

Sept. 24: The Empire Orienteering Club is hosting an event at Partridge Run State Forest. Registration and starts are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various courses will be offered for different skill levels and instruction will also be available for novices. Registration and finish will be at 431 Partridge Run Road in Berne. There is parking off Route 6, west of Ravine Road at Partridge Run Road. For more information, contact meet director Laszlo Kolyvek at lkolyvek@comcast.net.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SWIMMING

Fall/winter: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season will begin on Sept. 26 at the Queensbury Elementary school pool with new swimmer tryouts, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. New swimmers can register after tryouts. Group practices begin Oct. 3. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com