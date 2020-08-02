Recreation Calendar — Aug. 2

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BICYCLING
Sept. 26: The seventh annual Harry Elkes Ride will begin at The Hub in Brant Lake. Registration is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and costs $25, which includes a T-shirt. There are three ride options: 50-mile (challenging loop around Schroon Lake, rest at Adirondack Store, finish along Brant Lake), 32-mile (intermediate cycling along Loon, Schroon and Brant lakes) and 15-mile (casual cycling on Palisades Road along Brant Lake). The 50- and 32-mile rides start at 9:30 a.m., with the 15-mile ride starting at 10 a.m. Preregistration is available at www.BikeReg.com/harry-elkes-ride.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Sept. 12-13: Theories and techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered before Sept. 1; $250 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Through mid-August: Capitalland Lacrosse will have lacrosse and field hockey programs going through mid-August with half-day camps and evening programs, open to all skill levels, boys and girls, in grades K-10 for boys and K-12 for girls. A registration form and complete listing of its entire programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. Those with questions may email Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
Sept. 11: The fifth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Golf Course in Queensbury. The four-person scramble format is intended to raise funds for improvements to the Cool Insuring Arena. The tournament is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m. Prizes are available on all par-3 holes. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Sign-up fee is $125 per person. Checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. For more information, email Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
LOGGING
Sept. 10-11: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses in September. The Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will introduce face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 on Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. Participants need to bring a hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots, chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place on the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg, rain or shine. The cost per person is $45. Registration is required. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
