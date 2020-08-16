Recreation Calendar — Aug. 16

LOGGING

Sept. 10-11: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses in September. The Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will introduce face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 on Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. Participants need to bring a hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots, chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place on the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg, rain or shine. The cost per person is $45. Registration is required. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

SARATOGA REC

For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.

SWIMMING

Through Sept. 30: Organizers of the Lake George Open Water Swim will host the Virtual Lake George Marathon Swim, an eight-week, 32-mile challenge across the lake. It will benefit the Lake George Association, which has protected the lake and its water quality since 1885. The entry fee is $55, and participants can swim solo or on a team. Registration is open through Sept. 15 at https://lakegeorgeswim.com.

