Recreation Calendar — Aug. 16

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BICYCLING
Sept. 26: The seventh annual Harry Elkes Ride will begin at The Hub in Brant Lake. Registration is from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and costs $25, which includes a T-shirt. There are three ride options: 50-mile (challenging loop around Schroon Lake, rest at Adirondack Store, finish along Brant Lake), 32-mile (intermediate cycling along Loon, Schroon and Brant lakes) and 15-mile (casual cycling on Palisades Road along Brant Lake). The 50- and 32-mile rides start at 9:30 a.m., with the 15-mile ride starting at 10 a.m. Preregistration is available at www.BikeReg.com/harry-elkes-ride.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Sept. 12-13: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered before Sept. 1; $250 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Sept. 13-Oct. 18: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls fall lacrosse programs on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both, for one and a half hours each time. Levels include learn to play (coed K-5th), instructional (2nd-5th, 6th-10th) and advanced instruction (3rd-6th, 7th-9th). To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Sept. 13-Oct. 18: Capitalland Field Hockey will offer a girls fall program for players in grades K-9 on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both. It also will offer a week-long evening camp that features a varsity, JV and modified level for girls trying out for their school teams, Sept. 14-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 50 players.
Oct. 7-winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer a men's program with games, for players ages 16-40, on Wednesday nights. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
Sept. 11: The fifth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Golf Course in Queensbury. The four-person scramble format is intended to raise funds for improvements to the Cool Insuring Arena. The tournament is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m. Prizes are available on all par-3 holes. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Sign-up fee is $125 per person. Checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. For more information, email Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
Sept. 12-13: The Linc Barton Memorial will be held at Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown. The annual event is a two-person scramble/best-ball, flighted tournament. There will be two starting times each day, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. A food truck will be available. Cost is $100 per player, including golf, prizes and skins. Carts are extra. There is also a free practice round on Sept. 11. Registration deadline is Sept. 10. Wearing of masks is required. For more information, contact Don Ratliff at 518-729-9521 or drlion2000@gmail.com, or Kevin McKee at 518-912-1300 or mckeek_1999@yahoo.com.
LOGGING
Sept. 10-11: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses in September. The Level 1 course on Sept. 10 will introduce face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 on Sept. 11 will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. Participants need to bring a hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel-toe boots, chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place on the property of Ed Welch and Donna Trautwein Welch, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg, rain or shine. The cost per person is $45. Registration is required. For more information, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call 518-623-3291.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SWIMMING
Through Sept. 30: Organizers of the Lake George Open Water Swim will host the Virtual Lake George Marathon Swim, an eight-week, 32-mile challenge across the lake. It will benefit the Lake George Association, which has protected the lake and its water quality since 1885. The entry fee is $55, and participants can swim solo or on a team. Registration is open through Sept. 15 at https://lakegeorgeswim.com.
