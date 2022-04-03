Recreation Calendar — April 3

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

April 9: There will be an alumni baseball/softball game at the Lake George field complex off Route 9L near the elementary school at 1:30 p.m. The event is open to any alumni of Lake George High School or parent of current or former Lake George player. After the game, there will be a get-together at Blue Thirty-Two on the Bolton Road. For more information, or if you wish to play, contact Lake George varsity baseball coach Pete Puricelli (518-744-5323) or assistant coach Mark Dickinson at (518-796-7769). Email addresses are puricellip@lkgeorge.org and dickinsonm@lkgeorge.org.

Starting May 16: The Glens Falls Recreation Softball League will begin play the week of May 16. All games will be at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. The men's league will be Tuesday nights and the co-ed league will be on Wednesday nights. Entry fee is $400 per team and the top teams will be awarded trophies. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for additional players. For more information, contact league director Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.

BASKETBALL

April 30-May 1: SUNY Adirondack is hosting a Ball Till You Fall 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. The entry fee is $100 for each team of up to four players. Teams are guaranteed at least three 12-minute games. There are divisions for elementary, middle school and high school students (boys and girls) as well as co-ed divisions for ages 19-39 and 40-plus. To register, visit sunyadktimberwolves.com/information/Clinics_Leagues before April 20. Proceeds will benefit SUNY Adirondack women's basketball.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

May 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

May 21-22: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before May 5; $275 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

May 10-June 26: Capitalland Field Hockey will be running a field hockey program for players in grades K-12. Players can chose to play on Tuesdays night, Sunday afternoons or both. All age level will be separated and a scrimmage will be held each night. For more information go to www.capitallandlacrosse.com or e-mail chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

LACROSSE

May 10-June 26: Capitalland lacrosse will be running boys and girls May and June lacrosse programs. Players can chose to play on Tuesdays night, Sunday afternoons or both. All age levels will be separated and a scrimmage will be held each night. For more information on all of these programs go to www.capitallandlacrosse.com or e-mail chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

May 8: Registration is open for the 10th annual Kelly’s Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K Run/Walk, which will be held in Saratoga Spa State Park. The run will also be held as a virtual event. A free kids run open to ages 9 and under will take place at 8:45 a.m. on race day, followed by the main 5K race at 9:15 a.m. Advance registration is $30; race-day registration is $35. All participants, in-person and virtual, will receive a commemorative shirt, but T-shirt sizes will only be guaranteed for those who sign up by April 22. To register, visit ZippyReg.com or www.kellysangelsinc.org through May 7 at 10 a.m.

May 29: The Saratoga Springs Lions Club Memorial Duathlon and 5K is scheduled to be held at 8 a.m., starting at the Saratoga Casino and Raceway parking lot in Saratoga Springs. Registration is scheduled to open in early March. The duathlon is a three-stage race, with a 5-kilometer run, a 30k bicycle ride and another 5k run to finish. More information can be found at www.thememorialduathlon5k.com.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

TRACK AND FIELD

Candidates sought: The Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame is accepting candidates for its fifth class of inductees, who will be honored at a banquet on Oct. 1 at the Albany Marriott in Colonie. Eligible candidates include track and cross county standouts, road racers, coaches and contributors whose achievements occurred primarily in the Capital Region. Nominees must be at least five years removed from high school, but need not be retired from the sport. Nominations will be accepted through April 15. Nomination forms are available at the hall’s website, www.runtrackhof.com.

UMPIRES

Umpires needed: Anyone wishing to become a high school baseball umpire for the Adirondack Chapter may contact Mark Girard at 518-322-8916 or Connor Hoagland at 518-222-0018.

To submit an item for the Recreation Calendar, email us at sports@poststar.com

