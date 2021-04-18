Recreation Calendar — April 18

May 7-9: The Kelly's Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin' Virtual 5K run will be held on Mother's Day weekend. It will be held virtually for the second year in a row. All proceeds support the Kelly's Angels mission to help children in New York's Capital Region who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illnesses or who are battling a life-threatening condition. Registration is $10 per person. A digital bib will be emailed to participants, who may run or walk a 5K course of their choosing on Mother's Day weekend. For more information, visit KellysAngelsInc.org.