Recreation Calendar — April 11

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Spring: Capitallandlacrosse is offering several different youth lacrosse and field hockey programs in May and June at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
GOLF
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
LOGGING
April 21-23: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer three Game of Logging courses. On April 21, Game of Logging Level 1 will introduce the participant to open-face felling and techniques to safely fall a tree. Level 2 the next day will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance, liming and bucking techniques and springpole cutting. On April 23, the Storm Damage Response course will focus on the unique hazards in storm damaged settings. Participants need to bring safety equipment, chainsaw and lunch. Classes will take place at 68 Casterline Road in North River. The cost is $45 per person, per class. Registration is required, with payment due no later than 10 days before the workshop. To register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING
May 7-9: The Kelly's Angels 2021 Mother-Lovin' Virtual 5K run will be held on Mother's Day weekend. It will be held virtually for the second year in a row. All proceeds support the Kelly's Angels mission to help children in New York's Capital Region who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer or other illnesses or who are battling a life-threatening condition. Registration is $10 per person. A digital bib will be emailed to participants, who may run or walk a 5K course of their choosing on Mother's Day weekend. For more information, visit KellysAngelsInc.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
To submit an item for the Recreation Calendar, email us at sports@poststar.com.