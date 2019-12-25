David Blow on Winter Sports: Great conditions for Christmas skiing

I blasted out six runs down trails including The Cure, Frolic, Gnar-Wall, Alley and Go-Go and Holy Mackerel.

I also stopped to snap some pictures, and captured West Mountain snowboard instructors Brian Kunst and Mike Wickert free riding while waiting for lessons that I don’t think ever came.

They were fine with that, though, because they got two hours of sun-drenched slopes like me. Kunst’s son graduated with my oldest daughter and both of his daughters babysat for my kids.

We chatted about Christmas and how much it has changed since our kids were little. My oldest daughter is in Spain and missed Christmas for the first time. He had only two of four kids home and said something like how it’s less magical these days, and he’s right. But he also talked about a plan they’ve used in the past to include all his kids on Christmas day.

For son Keenan, for example, they’d send presents ahead of time that he couldn’t open until Christmas morning. Then he’d Skype in and open his with the family.

“It felt like he was there,” he said of the 29-year-old who is serving in the Air Force.

I like the plan and might use it in the future if my girls miss a future Christmas.