David Blow column: Gore Mountain was worth the wait

The fresh snow last Saturday obviously got area skiers fired up because Johnsburg’s Gore Mountain was hopping on Sunday.

Although friends and I got there pretty early, the lines for the gondola and base quad chair were already backed up to the guest services building, something I’ve never seen there.

But I’m not complaining.

And I don’t think others were either.

No one loves waiting in lines, but honestly it was exciting and exhilarating just to be back on skis and once we left the base area, we found shorter waits on the Topridge chair and the North Quad.

And the snow was great!

For such limited early-season snow and snowmaking temps, I was impressed with conditions.

Gore Marketing Manager Stephanie Backes, who actually got to ski a little Sunday afternoon with her husband, said people were in “high spirits” and very understanding about the longer-than-normal waits — in part caused by COVID protocols.

“I saw a lot of folks excited to get the season going,” she said. “And it really was a pretty perfect day with 8 inches of new snow, sunny, and temps in the mid 20s.”

We did Topridge first, the steepest offering that was open Sunday. Not sure it’s best to start the season with the steepest, bumpiest terrain at 54 years old, but it was good to work up a little sweat and I made it down just fine.

Friends Dan Stewart and Rachelle Gormley and I were soon joined by Gormley’s son, Liam, and we enjoyed the packed powder terrain offered on Tahawus and Sleeping Bear with runs down Showcase and Sunway to follow.

I never ski a full day on opening day and Sunday was no different. By lunchtime I was satisfied and ready to cruise home to watch football (my Dolphins were going to feast on those awful Jets, and barely won ...).

On the way home to Queensbury, I always take River Road into Warrensburg, in part because it offers memory-inducing glimpses of Hickory Ski Center poking up into the sky.

The road also takes you past Cronin’s Golf Resort, where I noticed some fresh cross-country ski tracks, giving me another neat feeling that winter might in fact be here.

I later learned from Facebook that those tracks were made by another friend, Queensbury’s Jeff Tabor, who posted about the jaunt and thanked the owners for being so cool to let winter enthusiasts like him ski there. I, too, love that golf courses, including Bay Meadows in Queensbury, allow folks to ski on them. Just another opportunity to get outside and move around.

Gore opened the popular Twister trail Wednesday and is working on getting summit trails open as early as this weekend, but definitely by early next week, Backes said.

West Mt. opens Friday

As planned, West Mountain will open Christmas Eve day at 8:30 a.m. with skiing on The Cure, Holy Makerel, Gnarwall, The Face and the learning area, co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Wednesday. Snowmakers are working on The Frolic trail, but that’s a few good snowmaking days away, he said.

Despite snowmaking challenges, Montgomery is confident people will be happy with the offerings.

“We’ll be putting out the best product we can and I bet people are going to be happy to get out. We know there is tremendous demand,” he said. “And thank God we got one night that got down to 10 degrees. We’ve been challenged this year.”

West will also be open on Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m., offering people a chance to test out their new gear, he said.

Willard hopes for Friday

Willard Mountain in Easton is hoping to open Christmas Eve day, best case scenario, or a day or two after Christmas if not, owner Charles “Chic” Wilson said Wednesday.

“We’re doing everything we can, but we’re just not getting snowmaking temperatures here. It’s a fight,” he said, adding that he could open now on limited terrain, but he pledged years ago to not do that.

When it does open, beginning skiers and especially snowboarders, will be psyched at the off-season addition of two learning area conveyer carpet lifts in where former cable lifts were. The lifts, about 350 feet each, will be used by skiers, riders and a tubers. Users will be able to hop off at 350 feet and ski or ride down — or jump on the other lift and go another 350 feet higher, where the tubers get off.

It’s a game changer for beginning snowboarders who struggle with cable lifts, he said.

“We’re a learning mountain ... and I wanted to do better for our snowboarders,” he said.

David Blow writes a weekly winter sports column for The Post-Star during the winter months.

