Dave Blow winter sports column:

It’s Monday as I start this and I should be hauling our new-to-us snowmobiles on our new-to-us trailer to my family’s camp in Tinmouth, Vermont, to break trails in the chilly sunshine and then warm by a fire in the cozy camp.

Instead, I will be driving to my buddy Bob Bishop’s house on Hadlock Pond to ride on the lake a little bit as we wait for our new-to-us trailer to get welded.

Our first time on our 2005 Yamahas last Friday went perfectly. We got them off the trailer, navigated on the minimal snow to the lake and then zipped up and down to get accustomed to our joint purchases.

I haven’t owned a snowmobile in 20 years, and the ones we bought look nothing like the ones I owned back then.

The old ones had no reverse, no hand warmers, no electric start and looking under the cowl was a totally different experience.

So, Friday was really a feeling-out day. Learn the sleds and get ready to haul them someplace — either my camp or north into the Adirondacks — over the long weekend.

But, of course it couldn’t end like that.

We loaded Bob’s on the trailer first, with me standing on the other side to keep it tilted to the ground.