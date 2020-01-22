Dave Blow winter sports column:

It’s Monday as I start this and I should be hauling our new-to-us snowmobiles on our new-to-us trailer to my family’s camp in Tinmouth, Vermont, to break trails in the chilly sunshine and then warm by a fire in the cozy camp.
Instead, I will be driving to my buddy Bob Bishop’s house on Hadlock Pond to ride on the lake a little bit as we wait for our new-to-us trailer to get welded.
Our first time on our 2005 Yamahas last Friday went perfectly. We got them off the trailer, navigated on the minimal snow to the lake and then zipped up and down to get accustomed to our joint purchases.
I haven’t owned a snowmobile in 20 years, and the ones we bought look nothing like the ones I owned back then.
The old ones had no reverse, no hand warmers, no electric start and looking under the cowl was a totally different experience.
So, Friday was really a feeling-out day. Learn the sleds and get ready to haul them someplace — either my camp or north into the Adirondacks — over the long weekend.
But, of course it couldn’t end like that.
We loaded Bob’s on the trailer first, with me standing on the other side to keep it tilted to the ground.
Flawless.
Now my turn.
Less flawless.
The trailer was at a bit of an angle, making a gap between the ground and the trailer that my sled was having trouble getting up.
On three separate tries, it pushed the trailer instead of climbing on it, forcing us to jockey it onto a more level spot.
Next try was fine. I climb onto the trailer, but was about 3 or 4 inches short of where I need to be.
Rather than get off the sled, walk around and pull it forward by the skis through the window, I decided to “inch” it forward with the throttle.
I needed a few inches. I went a few feet.
And broke the aluminum trailer frame in two spots.
I’m feeling really stupid and clearly failed the learning-the-trailer-portion of our trial run.
The trailer is at the shop getting welded. Here’s hoping for that planned trip this weekend.
New at West
I visited West Mountain early Sunday morning for a few runs but had to leave (to work on above-mentioned trailer) before the new triple chair opened on the north side. The mountain was bustling with racers who early on could be seen swarming The Cure and Gnar-Wall trails pushing aside the fresh snow to get the course ready.
Friends who stayed later than I did rode the new triple chair and got some powder runs on the north side. A Facebook video posted by the mountain showed a packed lodge and parking lot, perfect for overflow from the main lodge. I’m looking forward to testing out the new lift and the north side soon.
Bustling woods
I counted at least a dozen skiers in Cole’s Woods Monday, and that was just in the area adjacent to the YMCA. I was on dog-walk duty and trudged through the snow in the middle of the former Little League field to get a look at the trails and avoid walking on them, because I know that’s a no-no.
I didn’t stay long because I was scolded by a woman and caught eye daggers from a couple of others for having a dog near the trail. I wasn’t trying to upset anyone and painstakingly avoided the ski trails except to gingerly cross it by the hockey rink to continue my walk — and was carrying a bag of my dog’s waste.
I was only there to get a glimpse and update readers on the conditions, which looked pretty good. Although the fluffy light snow didn’t leave a deep base when packed down, skiers seemed psyched to be out there.
I’ll be headed in there soon on skis to try for myself — without Bear.
Dave Blow writes a weekly winter sports column during the winter months.