Dave Blow winter sports column: Ski business up despite wet weather

Wilson said it’s too early to tell how much, but business is up from the cold Christmas break last winter.

“My gut is we’re up some. We’ve been busy enough that I can’t tell you how much we’re up. If we weren’t busy, I’d be able to tell you,” he said with a chuckle.

Montgomery and others said ski conditions during Christmas week were great with many warm, sunny days.

What isn’t great, they say, is the lack of snowmaking temperatures.

He said snowmaking at West likely won’t resume until Sunday night, but then forecasts seem to indicate they can crank for a while.

“We were very lucky to get that arctic blast before Christmas,” he said.

That blast allowed for a lot of snowmaking, enough to have a solid base for an international race to go off as planned from Thursday through Sunday.

Montgomery also said he has been impressed with the number of visitors from out of the area, saying he and his general manager wife, Sara, feel word of all the improvements is getting out.

Gore Mountain in Johnsburg was reporting 5 inches of new snow from Monday’s storm.