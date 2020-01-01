Dave Blow winter sports column: Ski business up despite wet weather

As I start this column, it’s Monday — and raining — a lot.
My once snow-covered lawn is back to greenish-brown and I’m stressing over driving to Boston tomorrow afternoon to catch a flight to London to celebrate a late Christmas with my oldest daughter.
That’s the not-so-good news today.
But for local ski areas, the good news is that the day-long rain waited until after the end of the economically huge Christmas week.
Friday after Christmas was a bit wet, but West Mountain Ski Center co-owner Spencer Montgomery said online pre-sales tickets brought lots of people to the mountain anyway.
And as a whole, Montgomery and others in the ski industry say Christmas week was solid.
“And the good thing about it is this year the break is almost two weeks long, that’s how long the kids are out of school, so we have a week left,” said owner Charles “Chic” Wilson of Easton’s Willard Mountain. “The first part of it, right up until today was remarkably good.”
Montgomery said Christmas week business at West Mountain was up about 30% over last year.
“We did a lot of tubing, solid skier and boarder ticket numbers and really good rental numbers,” he said Tuesday, adding that the mountain upgraded its rental ski fleet.
Wilson said it’s too early to tell how much, but business is up from the cold Christmas break last winter.
“My gut is we’re up some. We’ve been busy enough that I can’t tell you how much we’re up. If we weren’t busy, I’d be able to tell you,” he said with a chuckle.
You have free articles remaining.
Montgomery and others said ski conditions during Christmas week were great with many warm, sunny days.
What isn’t great, they say, is the lack of snowmaking temperatures.
He said snowmaking at West likely won’t resume until Sunday night, but then forecasts seem to indicate they can crank for a while.
“We were very lucky to get that arctic blast before Christmas,” he said.
That blast allowed for a lot of snowmaking, enough to have a solid base for an international race to go off as planned from Thursday through Sunday.
Montgomery also said he has been impressed with the number of visitors from out of the area, saying he and his general manager wife, Sara, feel word of all the improvements is getting out.
Gore Mountain in Johnsburg was reporting 5 inches of new snow from Monday’s storm.
Marketing Director Emily Stanton said Monday’s rain was challenging, but overall she said the week “has been great.”
“Right now, of course, we’re contending with some New York weather from Mother Nature, but there have been a lot of nice happy people enjoying the slopes,” Stanton said Monday evening.
As I continue to work on this column Tuesday, a fresh, thin coating of snow has reappeared on my lawn, making it again look like winter.
Although Wilson, at Willard Mountain, said pondering if Monday’s day-long rain was snow is like “rubbing salt in an open wound,” but he said if the weather cooperates for the rest of the break, he’ll be happy.
“If today is all we lose, I won’t be one to complain,” he said. “Saturday and Sunday were beautiful days. People came out, we had good numbers and really good crowds.”
Dave Blow writes a winter sports column for The Post-Star during the winter.