Dave Blow column: A magical snowy jaunt with Mom

At first I got her to stop and pose for a picture, framed by a sunlit background of snow and trees.

She held different-length home-made walking sticks in each hand and had snowshoes on her feet.

But then I got greedy, and wanted some candid video.

I let my 80-year-old mom lead the way and, I, on Nordic skis behind her, began recording.

Not knowing I was recording, she almost immediately stopped and turned around to marvel at the cool looking tracks she was making in the crusty snow.

I told her I was filming “for God’s sake” and that basically she wasn’t supposed to stop!

On que, off she went again, this time actually jogging a little bit.

I loved it and I’m smiling as I type this and think about the scene again.

I posted the video on Facebook talking about what a great spirit she has and how she’s so damn cute!

It went about as viral as I get, with 114 reactions and 21 comments as of Thursday.

There were lots of “Love it” and “adorable” comments.

Clearly other people think she’s pretty great, too.

Some of you will recall a sledding video of her from 2017 when she was 75. She was flying down our icy camp road in Tinmouth, Vermont and letting out an “Oh my God!” as she whizzed by on a Flexible Flyer runner sled that sounded like a bobsled.

I smile or laugh every time I watch that video, and I now do the same with this snowshoe clip.

Before shooting the video, we just scooted along at a pretty slow pace, with her repeatedly telling me to feel free to go ahead to go faster and me telling her I was more than content to shuffle along and visit with her.

I was enjoying the sparkle in her eyes, her rosy cheeks — and her smile.

She stopped a couple of times to tell me how much it meant to her for us to go on that little winter jaunt while my dad hung in the camp.

It’s been a tough 10 months for her, after my dad’s serious car accident in May 2021. Life got flipped upside down with trips to hospitals and rehab facilities — all that after initially wondering whether he’d even survive his injuries.

But ever the kindergarten teacher and always the one to see the glass half full, she pushed through it — and pushed him through it. Although he still struggles with not being able to do what he did when he was 50 and 60 and 70, and tends to see the glass half empty, she still smiles through most days and savors moments like the little snowshoe outing.

She always talks about how “thankful” she is to be able to snowshoe and go for walks every day and go sledding and vows to keep doing them all.

She was disappointed the camp road wasn’t like that amazing, glassy bobsled run from 2017, but I know she enjoyed our jaunt on the snow.

She emotionally told me so in a followup call a couple of days later.

Hope she realizes it probably did more for me.

Dave Blow writes a winter sports column for The Post-Star.

