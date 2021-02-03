Savoring a Sunday at Gore

I did a few more runs with them, including the bumped up lower part of Gore’s steepest trail, Rumor. We’d stop at lift lines or on the side of the trail and visit, and I chatted with Stewart on our chair rides up.

The kids stayed with us, kind of, but were doing their own thing too.

Collins, reached Tuesday, talked about how cool the day was skiing with her boys, Thompson and Patrick. She said one of the few positives of COVID-19 has been increased ski time with them. She bought a pass for the first time in years with these days in mind, she said.

And despite having traveled and skied the world, Collins spoke about how the Adirondacks are magical and always lure her back.

“I think it’s energizing. It’s beautiful and makes me thankful for living where I live. The Adirondacks are one of the most spectacular places in the world,” she said. “The white against the blue is so dramatic. Kind of feeds the soul.”

Gormley, a high school history teacher, was equally thankful to be skiing with her boys, Liam and Aiden.