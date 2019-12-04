I picked a good week to start the annual winter recreation column, right?
The pink, orange and gray water-colored sky at Gore Mountain on Sunday morning was reward enough for getting up early, but the early season terrain made the view from the top of the gondola even better.
Then on Monday, the snowstorm closed Castleton University for the day, so and took my first Nordic ski with my sidekick, Bear.
And with a new (to me) snowmobile registered and ready to go, I’m in full-on-winter mode.
Skiing buddy Dan Stewart and I honestly weren’t expecting amazing skiing on Sunday. Yes, there was early season snow and cold, but there has been recent warmth, too, and rain.
So, when we started on Foxlair and then onto perfectly manicured soft corduroy on Sunway and 3B, we were pleasantly surprised. Then Topridge opened, adding some steeper terrain to the equation, but the same surface. And it was like that on every trail we hit. Carvable, well-manicured and nicely covered terrain.
We bombed cruisers and made quick turns on tighter terrain. We rode the gondola and Adirondack Express chair. We stopped to take photos of other skiers for this column and chatted with folks in the gondola, including Gore ski patroller Amy Reinink.
Reinink immediately said hello through a huge smile as we climbed into the gondola. We learned it was her first day out, too, and she had just taken her first run, which clearly fueled the smile.
We chatted about her 3-year-old son, Henry, and how he’s already skiing with the help of a ski pole. And he loves gondolas. Having been in her shoes 18 or so years ago, I reminisced about teaching my kids, and told her about gadgets I used.
But what struck Stewart and I most about Reinink was how genuinely psyched she was to be on the mountain and seemed to relish her dual role as a mountain ambassador.
“The cheeseball grin was completely genuine,” she said in a follow-up chat Tuesday, adding that after the first run of the year she was “snow-stoked.”
But she said she enjoys that part of the job, adding that riding a gondola with your head down “is no fun.”
Gore marketing director Emily Stanton was happy to hear of Reinink’s efforts, but didn’t seem surprised.
“She’s such sweetheart,” she said. “She a very positive person with a great vibe. I’m glad you got to meet her.”
Dan and I skied hard until we called it around 11:30. It was our first time out, our legs were a little weary and other duties called. We hit Duffy’s in Lake George for a bloody Mary and bowl of chili on the way home and I was grading papers — and glancing at football — by 1.
Stanton said Gore hopes to be skiing from the top down in about a week or so, weather permitting. In the meantime, they’ll be opening lower terrain like Showcase while working on upper terrain like Uncas, Tannery and peak trails.
Gore is offering preseason pricing, with an additional $10 off with a canned good for the annual food drive.
It was great to be open two weekends ahead of thanksgiving. Done it a few times before. Something for all abilities.
The perfect start to the winter season got more exciting Monday, though the Nordic skiing at Bay Meadows Golf Course was more like walking on skis to make a trail and stopping every 20 feet to knock off clumped snow.
But now I have a track.
And Bear had a blast.
West, Willard to open
Early season cold and snow coupled with ramped-up snowmaking and will allow West Mountain to open on Saturday, with skiing likely on Holy Mackerel, Gnar-Wall and the Face.
“We’re opening a week earlier than last year,” co-owner Spencer Montgomery said Tuesday.
He eagerly talked about the new lift on the northwest side, the renovated lodge there and 20 percent off tickets through Dec. 20.
And plans are to open major trails on both sides of the ski center rather than the former practice of focusing all attention on the trails that lead to the base lodge.
“We’re trying to have both bases open for Christmas week,” he said excitedly. “That’s never happened.”
But Charles “Chic” Wilson, owner of Easton’s Willard Mountain Ski Center, was perhaps even giddier on the phone Tuesday about opening Saturday.
When I asked what terrain he’d have open, he proudly said, “Everything.”
“We got about 26 inches of snow,” he said.
Wilson said storms often stay north and miss Willard, or offer rain when higher elevations get snow.
“It was finally our turn. Usually it’s the other way around. It was an absolutely beautiful snowfall,” he said, adding that the early snow has people energized. “It’s what we’ve needed for a while.”
