Local ski areas grateful for strong season

When the 2020-21 ski season started, Willard Mountain owner Charles “Chic” Wilson was scared.
The Easton ski center operator was scared about COVID-19 restrictions and the impact on his business. Most school programs canceled and he knew he would have capacity restrictions.
He was also worried about someone getting sick and somehow feeling responsible.
“I was concerned about the ability to make payroll and pay bills,” he said in a phone chat on Monday as another snowstorm dropped fresh powder from the sky. “This was not for the faint of heart.”
But as we approach March, Wilson said the season has gone so much better than he could have expected. Aided by natural snow, no real thaw and no rain, he’s now dealing with different problems.
“It went from fears, to how are we going to keep up with demand,” he said, anecdotally adding that one family recently drove from Plattsburgh to his Easton ski area to go tubing. “We’re so much better off than I expected us to be.”
Spencer Montgomery, co-owner of West Mountain Ski Area in Queensbury, was singing a similar song.
He, like Wilson, said Mother Nature providing a “legitimate winter” for the first time since 2010, came at a perfect time.
Having safely navigated the COVID-19 pandemic through the summer with mountain biking and ropes course offerings, he was confident the mountain could pull off a safe ski season, too. But he worried about other ski areas and a looming state or national shutdown of ski resorts, like the one that cut last season short.
He called the season a “nine out of 10” and said West Mountain is now making money after years of investment. He said the racing program has grown from 10 to 104 participants, people are constantly complimenting the skiing surface and he again reiterated how he’s now setting his sights on making West a ski-in-ski-out resort.
Stephanie Backes at Gore Mountain in Johnsburg said the skiers and riders can be thanked for the season going so well. Although COVID-19 has made everything more difficult and uncertain, she said visitors have been great complying with restrictions.
“That’s what’s crucial in maintaining a successful season,” she said. ”We’re really pleased with how things have shaken out and how we’re doing across the board, from keeping our guests safe, keeping up with COVID protocols and managing our capacity.”
Wilson and Montgomery agreed in the praise of skiers and riders obeying the rules.
“I’ve heard stories out west of fistfights in lift lines,” Wilson said. “A lot of credit goes to our customers. They’ve been great.”
Elise Ruocco, communications manager for the state Olympic Regional Development Authority that oversees Gore and Whiteface mountains, said season pass sales went up “dramatically” over last year and overall numbers look good — despite the pandemic!
“While we have been operating with the safest of measures, and limiting the number of daily lift ticket sales substantially during weekends and holidays, our key revenue generating times, we have been able to grow midweek business through our pricing strategies — and gratefully — year over year we are on pace with last year, one of our most successful years in the company,” she said.
Wilson, saying he’s still being vigilant as the season starts to wind down, said he’s also breathing a little easier.
“I’m really grateful for where we are,” he said. “We will live to fight again.”