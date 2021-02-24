Local ski areas grateful for strong season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Having safely navigated the COVID-19 pandemic through the summer with mountain biking and ropes course offerings, he was confident the mountain could pull off a safe ski season, too. But he worried about other ski areas and a looming state or national shutdown of ski resorts, like the one that cut last season short.

He called the season a “nine out of 10” and said West Mountain is now making money after years of investment. He said the racing program has grown from 10 to 104 participants, people are constantly complimenting the skiing surface and he again reiterated how he’s now setting his sights on making West a ski-in-ski-out resort.

Stephanie Backes at Gore Mountain in Johnsburg said the skiers and riders can be thanked for the season going so well. Although COVID-19 has made everything more difficult and uncertain, she said visitors have been great complying with restrictions.

“That’s what’s crucial in maintaining a successful season,” she said. ”We’re really pleased with how things have shaken out and how we’re doing across the board, from keeping our guests safe, keeping up with COVID protocols and managing our capacity.”

Wilson and Montgomery agreed in the praise of skiers and riders obeying the rules.