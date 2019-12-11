Dave Blow column: Opening day at West was enjoyable

West Mountain Ski Center opened for the season last Saturday and I was there about 10 minutes after the lift started turning.
I like early runs.
All clipped into my skis with tunes playing in my ears, I was ready to start skating to the lift when I hear a slightly sarcastic “Mr. Blow.”
I turn, and there’s West Mountain regular Jeff Tabor getting ready to do the same.
I had planned on skiing solo, but it’s always cool to run into like-minded skiers and riders to chat with on the lifts.
Soon we hooked up with Mike Terry, Tabor’s friend and another West regular, and did a few corduroy runs together down Holy Mackerel.
We chatted about how good it felt to be back making turns locally. We talked about the continued improvements at West and lots about families and friends.
I learned Terry is the father of Queensbury graduate and former NFL lineman Adam Terry, and he had a great skiing story about him.
He told how they once skied the now-closed Hickory Ski Center in Warrensburg when Adam was a little kid and how much fun they had.
Their only visit to Hickory obviously left an impression.
Years later, after Adam’s NFL career ended, Terry told of his son excitedly calling him saying he’d heard Hickory was for sale and they should buy it.
I love to chat with people and get their stories and the chairlift is mecca for that.
Tabor said West Mountain is the perfect place for unplanned runs with friends.
“That’s the nice thing about that place. You just show up and see people to ski with. It’s like the local bar,” he said.
As far as the skiing, the Gnar-Wall trail was closed for race training by the Castleton University ski team while I was there, so we did multiple runs down Holy Mackerel onto the Face.
The terrain was firm, but easily edge-able and fun. Piles of man-made-snow-lined trails waiting to be pushed out.
In an interview Wednesday, West Mountain co-owner Spencer Montgomery said a record 633 people skied on opening day.
“It was definitely the best ever,” he said.
Montgomery loved Tabor’s comment about West being like a neighborhood pub. He said he’s glad people feel an ownership of the place.
“I think that’s one of the nicest things about this place. You’re bound to run into somebody you know, and it’s funny because I’ve been using that as a slogan,” he said.
Skiers and riders will notice a new loading carpet for the main chair that slides you along as the chair catches you for easier loading and fewer lift stops. I liked it.
“It’s probably the greatest thing we’ve done at West Mountain,” he said, only half kidding. “On average, that lift stopped twice per ride last year. Watching it this weekend, I just kept saying this thing runs like a dream.”
Castleton ski coach Chris Eder raved about changes at West and said his team loves training there, especially with the additions of the Gnar-Wall and the renovated Cure trails.
“West Mountain is definitely on the ski racing map,” Eder said. The overall improvements to the trails, the lodge, etcetera, have been so impressive to see. It seems as if for the past four or five years when I get to the mountain for the first time that season, I am wowed by something new or different.
West will be open Thursday and Friday, but closed Saturday because of a rainy forecast. It will likely open again Sunday, and Montgomery said the weather leading into Christmas break looks great for snowmaking. The goal is to have both sides of the mountain and both lodges open by the middle to end of Christmas week.
Skiing Santas
This Sunday is the fourth annual Santas Ski for Free Day at Whiteface Mountain. Guests who dress as Mr. or Mrs. Claus, participate in a group photo and arrive by 10 a.m., will receive a free lift ticket to ski or ride the Olympic mountain.
Those who do not have a jolly red suit can donate a new toy (valued over $10) or a gently used winter coat and receive 50 percent off a lift ticket for the day. All donations will be collected by volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America and the Saranac Lake Key Club.
Dave Blow writes a winter sports column for The Post-Star.