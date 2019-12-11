Dave Blow column: Opening day at West was enjoyable

“It’s probably the greatest thing we’ve done at West Mountain,” he said, only half kidding. “On average, that lift stopped twice per ride last year. Watching it this weekend, I just kept saying this thing runs like a dream.”

Castleton ski coach Chris Eder raved about changes at West and said his team loves training there, especially with the additions of the Gnar-Wall and the renovated Cure trails.

“West Mountain is definitely on the ski racing map,” Eder said. The overall improvements to the trails, the lodge, etcetera, have been so impressive to see. It seems as if for the past four or five years when I get to the mountain for the first time that season, I am wowed by something new or different.

West will be open Thursday and Friday, but closed Saturday because of a rainy forecast. It will likely open again Sunday, and Montgomery said the weather leading into Christmas break looks great for snowmaking. The goal is to have both sides of the mountain and both lodges open by the middle to end of Christmas week.

Skiing Santas

This Sunday is the fourth annual Santas Ski for Free Day at Whiteface Mountain. Guests who dress as Mr. or Mrs. Claus, participate in a group photo and arrive by 10 a.m., will receive a free lift ticket to ski or ride the Olympic mountain.

Those who do not have a jolly red suit can donate a new toy (valued over $10) or a gently used winter coat and receive 50 percent off a lift ticket for the day. All donations will be collected by volunteers from the Boy Scouts of America and the Saranac Lake Key Club.

Dave Blow writes a winter sports column for The Post-Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0